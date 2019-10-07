Heath Bumpous: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Heath Edward Bumpous is the Texas man accused of robbing a bank the day before his wedding in order to pay for the ring and the event venue.

Bumpous, 30, was arrested on Friday, October 4, hours after the robbery at Citizens State Bank in Groveton. Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace says Bumpous walked up to the bank teller, told her he was armed with a gun and demanded money.

Law enforcement officials shared photos of the suspect, now identified as Bumpous, on social media. The sheriff explained that Bumpous’ fiancee saw the pictures and urged him to turn himself in. Bumpous surrendered to police and was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Heath Edward Bumpous Is a Licensed Paramedic In Texas

Heath Edward Bumpous is licensed to work as an Emergency Medical Technician in the state of Texas. Public records available on the Texas Health and Human Services website show that Bumpous obtained his license in 2012 and it is valid until February of 2020.

The public record shows that Bumpous worked for the Crockett Fire Department and Viking Enterprises Inc, which is an ambulance service. Photos on Bumpous’ Facebook page show him wearing an EMS uniform as well as fire gear.

Local ABC affiliate KLTV described Bumpous as a “former EMS employee from Crockett.” Heavy has reached out to the Crockett Fire Department for clarification on when he may have stopped working for them.

2. Heath Bumpous’s Fiancee Is Also a Paramedic & They Appear to Have Gotten Engaged In June of 2019

Heath Bumpous may have met his fiancee on the job. According to her Facebook page, she also works as a firefighter and paramedic with the Crockett Fire Department.

The couple appears to have gotten engaged in June of 2019. Bumpous’ fiancee shared a picture with him that showed a ring on her left hand. A friend commented at the time, “Ahem, is this a subtle announcement?”

3. Sheriff: Bumpous Told the Bank Teller He Was Armed & Deputies Later Found a Gun In His Vehicle

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace explained on the department’s Facebook page that the robbery occurred on October 4 at the Citizens State Bank in Groveton, Texas. Groveton is located about 100 miles north of Houston and approximately 30 miles from Heath Bumpous’ hometown of Crockett.

The robbery suspect walked into the bank around 11:30 a.m. The sheriff explained that the suspect indicated to the bank teller that he was armed with a gun. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount and the suspect left.

Area schools were on lockdown as law enforcement began to search for the suspect. He was initially described as a “heavy set white male, wearing dark hat & dark shirt” and was considered “armed and dangerous” in an alert sent out by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies also shared pictures of the man from the bank on social media. The suspect was later identified as Heath Edward Bumpous of Crockett. After he was arrested, deputies found a gun in his vehicle, Sheriff Wallace explained.

4. Bumpous’ Fiancee Saw His Picture on Social Media & Urged Him to Surrender to Police

Sheriff Woody Wallace shared in an update on social media that Heath Edward Bumpous had been arrested a few hours after the initial robbery. He had walked into the Houston County Courthouse and surrendered to deputies there.

The sheriff explained that Bumpous’ fiancee saw the pictures that the department had shared on Facebook. She recognized him instantly and called him on his cellphone. She urged Bumpous to surrender to authorities, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Wallace added that Bumpous had thrown items, including clothing, out of his vehicle as he left the scene. Those items were recovered, as well as most of the stolen money.

5. Bumpous Admitted to Law Enforcement That He Had Robbed the Bank In Order to Pay For His Upcoming Wedding

Heath Bumpous confessed to investigators that he had robbed the bank in order to pay for his wedding, explained Sheriff Wallace. He was suppposed to get married the following day. Bumpous said that he needed the cash to buy the wedding ring and pay for the venue.

Bumpous is charged with aggravated robbery. Sheriff Wallace promised that Bumpous would be “prosecuted to the full extent of the law.” He also thanked witnesses and other law enforcement agencies for their quick response following the robbery.

