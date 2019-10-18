Peter Bogdanovich’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, ABC News’ 20/20 will delve into the murder of Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten, who was only 20 when her estranged husband and manager, Paul Snider, took her life.

While they never married, Stratten was romantically involved with filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich in the months leading up to her death. Tonight, 20/20 will interview former Playmates who knew Stratten well, along with Snider’s roommates, and actors Mariel Hemingway and Eric Roberts.

What do we know about film director Peter Bogdanovich? Where did life take him after Stratten’s death? Read on.

1. Bogdanovich Was the Director of Stratten’s First Major Studio Film

In 1980, Stratten met filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich. The director was newly single, and the two started spending time together. In the words of ABC, “He became smitten with Stratten and decided to write a role specifically for her in his upcoming film ‘They All Laughed’ starring Audrey Hepburn, Ben Gazzara and John Ritter. It was supposed to be Stratten’s big break.”

After filming wrapped, Stratten and Bogdanovich moved in together in New York. It was during this time, ABC reports, that Stratten separated from Snider. “It was also around this time,” the outlet states, “that Snider tried to get a gun.”

On August 14, 1980, while she was still living with Bogdanovich, Stratten went over to Snider’s house to negotiate a settlement as part of their divorce. Bogdanovich’s friends were watching TV upstairs and didn’t hear any noise for a while. When they went into Snider’s room, they saw Snider and Stratten naked and dead on the floor.

ABC writes, “Both Bogdonavich and Hefner were devastated over losing Stratten.” It was Bogdanovich who chose the inscription on Stratten’s tombstone– a quote from “A Farewell to Arms.”

2. Bogdanovich Married Stratten’s Younger Sister

TONIGHT: The Death of a Playmate | The Dorothy Stratten Story. Sex, Betrayal and Murder – The Hollywood Dream Gone Wrong.

Now, new details and stunning new interviews.

WATCH the all new 2-Hour 20/20 Event – TONIGHT at 9|8c on @ABC. pic.twitter.com/PSfmUusOer — 20/20 (@ABC2020) October 18, 2019

After Stratten’s death, Bogdanovich started spending time with Stratten’s family, including her younger sister, Louise.

Their relationship became romantic, and the two got married eight years after Dorothy’s murder. In 2001, they divorced. ABC reports, “They divorced in 2001 but continue to work together on film projects.”

A 1989 article titled, “Bogdanovich Weds Sister of His Murdered Lover”, reads, “Peter Bogdanovich has married the younger sister of Dorothy Stratten, a murdered Playboy playmate with whom he was once linked romantically, it was learned today.”

The article goes on to note how Bogdanovich once claimed that Hugh Hefner and the Playboy scene played a role in his dead lover’s death.

3. Louise Stratten Was His Second Wife

During our interviews for this Friday's 20/20, we spoke with former Playboy Playmates about their time at the infamous Playboy mansion. Watch #ABC2020 #DeathOfAPlaymate Friday at 9/8c on ABC. https://t.co/lyOiT0nqCe pic.twitter.com/CV1JHEQHlm — 20/20 (@ABC2020) October 17, 2019

Before marrying Louise, Bogdanovich was married to Polly Platt from 1962 to 1971.

Platt was an American film producer, production designer, and screenwriter. She passed away in 2011 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Together, Platt and Bagdonovich had two children: Antonia and Sashy.

According to a 1992 article in The Orange County Register, the 1984 film “Irreconcilable Differences” is based on Platt’s marriage to Bogdanovich.

4. He Dated Cybill Shepherd for 7 Years

From 1971 to 1978, Bogdanovich dated Cybill Shepherd after meeting her on set of the 1971 film, “The Last Picture Show.”

A 1974 People’s Magazine cover featured Bogdanivoch and Shepherd.

According to Dear Old Hollywood, the article in the magazine details the couple living in their new home in Bel Air, which was once owned by Kay Gable. At one point in the article, Shepherd is quoted as saying, “Peter was so romantic. When he walked into the living room and saw the tile, he said, ‘As Valentino used to say, there is nothing like tile for tangoing.'”

5. Both His Daughters Have Worked as Actresses

Bogdanovich is father to Antonia Bogdanovich (51) and Sashy Bogdanovich (49).

Sashy worked on the 1981 film They All Laughed and the 1975 film At Long Last Love.

A 2016 article in The Momtropolis states that today, Sashy is a stay-at-home mom earning a Masters in American History. She is married to Pax Wassermann, who edits documentary films.

Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode of 20/20, airing on ABC at 9pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Sulli Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

