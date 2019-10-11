More than 20,000 at Trump’s Controversial Minneapolis Rally [CROWD PHOTOS]

President Donald Trump held a rally today in Minneapolis, Minnesota and more than 20,000 people showed up to support him. The rally was held at the Target Center, which has a capacity of a little over 19,000. The Target Center was filled to capacity and even more people were in overflow areas, attending the rally for his 2020 campaign. Hundreds of protesters also showed up and burned MAGA hats outside the rally. Here’s a look at crowd photos and highlights.

The Venue Was Packed with about 20,000 Supporters, Plus Thousands in Overflow Areas

The photo below was shared on Trump’s Twitter account, showing the crowd at the rally.

The Target Center in Minneapolis is a large venue, so even before the event began, media speculated that it could be one of Trump’s larger events. Seating at the Target Center can be over 20,000 for a concert, including box seats and the like. Google lists the capacity as 19,356. The venue has more than 12,000 parking spots.

In a tweet, Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale said there were more than 20,000 inside the venue and 25,000 outside.

Incredibly huge crowd! 20,000+ inside, 25,000 outside! Minnesota showed up in big numbers to prove It can go red in 2020! pic.twitter.com/HVeSk3dvuN — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 11, 2019

Photos showed the venue was packed, easily at 19,000 or more. The number outside can’t be confirmed. It’s known that there were also hundreds of protesters outside, but Trump’s rallies typically have large overflow crowds too. If a number for the overflow crowd can be confirmed, Heavy will update this story.

The crowds were energized for the rally even before Trump showed up. His supporters lined up for hours before the rally began. Some were even lined up 12 hours before the rally started, CBS Minnesota reported.

Some were lined up in the streets and others on the Skyway, and some carried flags and other merchandise to show their support for the President.

During his speech, Trump also spoke out against the media. “They are so dishonest and frankly they are so bad for our country,” he told the crowd. He also criticized Minneapolis’ mayor.

Trump spent time talking about Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, during the rally. He suggested making a shirt that reads “Where’s Hunter?” Earlier, Trump’s son Eric Trump spoke to the crowd and led a chant against Joe Biden where everyone yelled, “Lock him up!” It was reminiscent of the “Lock her up!” chant against Hillary Clinton that Trump often led in 2016 while he was campaigning.

During the rally, Trump boasted about cutting refugee resettlement by 85 percent, but he criticized Minnesota for accepting so many refugees from Somalia.

Trump also attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar, from Minnesota, during the rally in her home state, KTSP reported. He said she was a “disgrace to our country” and talked about her statements about Israel. He also referred to her an “America-hating socialist.” Omar later responded on Twitter, saying: “His hate is no match for our movement.”

Hundreds of Protesters Were Outside & Some Burned MAGA Hats

Protesters were planning a “Love Trumps Hate” day, CBS Minnesota reported. A baby Trump balloon was flying on First Avenue before the rally started. But after the rally, some of the anti-Trump protests dissolved into violence, as MAGA hats were burned and shouting matches between protesters and supporters started.

Breaking: outside Minneapolis Trump rally. Protestors lighting Maga hats on fire. Rushing police. Calling them pigs, etc. Escalating scene. pic.twitter.com/HxUFzs8OWF — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) October 11, 2019

When police moved to put out the MAGA hat fires, some protesters became angry and one police officer used pepper spray on the protesters, KTSP reported.

Police, protestors face off at First Ave and Sixth Street.@sctimes pic.twitter.com/hNkNngVUCI — Dave Schwarz (@dschwarzphoto) October 11, 2019

Things got tense when some shouted “Hands up, don’t shoot!” but then the crowd calmed.

Looks like #TrumpMinneapolis protesters have filled up N First Ave outside the Target Center. I can't post a video bc the music is so loud in here (and under copywrite). Crowd is pretty loud too pic.twitter.com/cPFEkA9inW — Nora G. Hertel (@nghertel) October 11, 2019

This was near the end of the rally, KTSP pointed out, while Trump was concluding his speech.

Another protest came from Prince’s estate, who objected to Trump’s campaign playing “Purple Rain” before the rally began, KTSP reported. Prince’s estate said in a statement that it “will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”

President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs. pic.twitter.com/FuMUPzSWOe — Prince (@prince) October 11, 2019

The estate said that Trump’s campaign had affirmed at least a year ago that it would not use any of Prince’s songs.

Trump’s speech ended around 9:30 p.m., but protesters remained until around 11 p.m., CBS Minnesota noted.

Jenna Johnson of the Washington Post reported that a man in a blue jacket was leaving Trump’s rally by himself when a protester yelled, “There’s a Nazi over here!” Then a group of protesters attacked the man, slapped, and pushed him before he was able to run away.

A man in a blue jacket seemed to be leaving the Trump rally by himself when he was spotted by a protester who yelled: “There’s a Nazi over here!” A group of protesters then attacked the man, slapping and pushing him. He finally ran away. pic.twitter.com/jzYaWgca9g — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) October 11, 2019

A protester was also kicked out of the rally itself. Trump commented during his speech about the protester being kicked out in record time.

Some protesters just stole a fence pic.twitter.com/isu8td3evd — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) October 11, 2019

Trump’s speech on October 10 lasted for more than 90 minutes, and sometimes he went off-script (according to his own admission during his speech.)

Trump is speaking at another rally on Friday night in Louisiana. The rally is at Lake Charles on October 11 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Then Trump is holding a rally in Dallas on Thursday, October 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Beto O’Rourke is holding a competing rally in the Dallas area on the same night.

