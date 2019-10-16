POLL: Who Won Tonight’s Fourth Democratic Debate for October 15?

Tonight was the fourth Democratic debate. This debate welcomed 12 candidates onto the stage, which was the largest group of candidates on stage at the same time. Who do you think won tonight’s debate? Vote in the poll, which is at the end of this article.

The candidates who were in tonight’s debate for the Democratic nomination were Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang.

The first question went to Elizabeth Warren about impeachment. The next question went to Bernie Sanders, who’s looking well after recovering from a heart attack. Joe Biden took the next question, which also focused on impeachment.

When asked about impeachment, Kamala Harris said that she remembers to listen to what people show you about themselves the first time. Cory Booker, meanwhile, called for conducting the process in a way that’s honorable and doesn’t rip the country apart.

Amy Klobuchar stressed the importance of putting America in front of personal interests. Julian Castro agreed that impeachment is not a distraction.

Pete Buttigieg said Republicans were making a mistake by enabling Trump, because he left Congress with no choice but to proceed on the impeachment inquiry.

Tulsi Gabbard explained why she chose to support the impeachment inquiry, and addressed the possibility that the Senate might not vote to remove Trump.

Tom Steyer discussed how he started the “need to impeach movement.” This was his first time on the debate stage.

Yang said he supports impeachment, but it may not be successful and won’t erase the issues that got him elected.

Beto O’Rourke stressed the importance of holding Trump accountable because of all the people who have put their lives on the line for the country.

At one point, Amy Klobuchar faced off against Elizabeth Warren on Medicare for All versus Medicare for America.

There was an intense discussion about Turkey, while Gabbard asked multiple candidates if they would commit to ending regime-change war and called out the New York Times and CNN for a “smear” piece.

Yang, meanwhile, wore a MATH pin that got a lot of attention.

And Sanders and Biden actually hugged at one point, when Sanders wanted to make sure that Biden wasn’t referring to him as Putin. Biden assured him that he wasn’t.

Beto O’Rourke sparred with a few candidates. He and Pete Buttigieg had a heated discussion about assault weapons confiscation, and Warren disputed his characterization that some might view her as “punitive.”

The last question asked each candidate about a surprising friendship they’ve had. Julian Castro talked about general people who are different from him, Tulsi Gabbard said Trey Gowdy, and Amy Klobuchar had a sweet story about John McCain. Tom Steyer talked about a woman fighting for environmental justice, Beto O’Rourke talked about driving with Will Hurd in a snowstorm while in Congress and livestreaming the conversation, and Booker talked about his friendship with a Republican governor, among others, and discussed how love is sacrifice. Yang talked about a truck driver that he befriended who supported Trump, and he turned into a Yang supporter. Kamala Harris named Rand Paul. Pete Buttigieg spoke about a fellow veteran that he learned to trust. Bernie Sanders said that when his chair of a Veteran Affairs committee, he worked with John McCain and they were able to pass a significant piece of legislation together. He also mentioned Mike Lee. Elizabeth Warren talked about Charles Fahy, a principled Republican. And Biden mentioned John McCain when he worked for him and how they became close friends.

FiveThirtyEight has said that primary debates can change the outcome of the election, especially during the earlier debates. In fact, nearly 60 percent of people in studies have shifted their choice after watching a debate, especially if it’s earlier on in the election cycle and the viewers don’t know as much about the candidates yet.

Sometimes it’s tough to predict who will get the most attention at a debate. In June, Tulsi Gabbard was the most-Googled candidate. Kamala Harris trended after her big debate with Biden. Also in June, Andrew Yang trended the next day on Twitter because of his claims that his mic was turned off. In July, Marianne Williamson was a surprise debate star after her statements about reparations. Then in the last debate, Julian Castro got a lot of attention because of his spars with Biden. And Biden trended after he recommended that viewers listen to their record players every night. Meanwhile, Sanders had less speaking time than normal at the last debate, likely because his voice was having trouble. This time around, he got a lot of hugs from fellow candidates happy to see him back on his feet.

Who was the ultimate winner of tonight’s debate? Will it be based on who had the best answers or the most speaking time? Will it be the candidate who had the most memorable quotes or the most meme-worthy statements? Or will it be a candidate who sparred with another candidate in a way that really grabbed viewers’ attention?

Now that you’ve read the article, vote in Heavy’s poll below. Who do you think won tonight’s debate? The candidates are listed in the poll below.

