Alexandra Vino is the 30-year-old New Jersey actress who was seen with Harvey Weinstein, 67, on November 7 in Socialista, a bar above the restaurant Cipriani in New York City.

Vino was first identified as Weinstein’s companion in a report by Page Six that was published on November 9. Weinstein will stand trial in Manhattan in January 2020 on charges that he raped two women in 2006 and 2013. Weinstein could face life in prison if found guilty on the charges.

Speaking to Heavy.com, Vino described the Page Six report as “insane.” Vino said, “I never had any relations to Harvey. I never sat on his lap!” Vino went on to say, “I’m a very hardworking actress from New York City. I started working 15 years ago. I am singing at this club and he happens to be there and someone makes up that I’m fawning over him. I focused on my show, being a good performer and then I immediately left.”

Both Weinstein and Vino denied that they were a couple in separate statements to the tabloid. Vino told Page Six that she first met Weinstein three months ago that the pair were just friends. Although, the newspaper says that a reporter saw Vino “repeatedly sit on the fallen film mogul’s lap and put her arms around him throughout the night.”

Weinstein denied that analysis of their evening together in an interview with the Post. Weinstein said, “She is not canoodling me!” The “Pulp Fiction” producer said that Vino was not sitting on his lap during their evening together.

Page Six quotes a source saying that Vino and Weinstein know each other through singer Helga Rose, who was performing the night the pair were pictured together. That source says that Vino and Weinstein dated each other for a couple of weeks in 2018.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Vino Has Just Finished Shooting 2 Movies With Mark Wahlberg

VideoVideo related to alexandra vino: 5 fast facts you need to know 2019-11-09T15:32:54-05:00

According to Vino’s IMDb page, the actress has more than 30 credits across movies and TV series. Vino’s most recent appearance was in 2018’s “Mile 22,” alongside Mark Wahlberg, Ronda Rousey and John Malkovich. Vino will star in the still-to-be released “Wonderland,” again alongside Mark Wahlberg as well as Oscar-winner Alan Arkin.

On her IMDb bio page, Vino says that in “Wonderland,” she plays the role of “real-life organized crime victim Gloria Wiesnewski.” Vino discussed the making of “Wonderland” in an August 2019 interview and working with Wahlberg and director Peter Berg. Vino said Berg “gave [her] a lot of freedom and support in [her] vision on the character.”

2. Vino Says That She Got Her Love of Acting Comes From ‘The Need for Physical & Emotional Artistic Expression’

Vino’s IMDb profile goes on to say that Vino’s first movie role was in Parmeet Sethi’s Bollywood crime comedy, “Badmaa$h Company.” Before breaking into movies, Vino said that she had been working in commercials in Manhattan.

Vino goes on to say that she was introduced to the world of entertainment by her grandmother who brought her to Broadway shows in her youth and even enrolled her in theater camp. Vino studied for ten years at New York City’s famed Actor’s Studio and thus is a lifetime member of the organization. Another prominent role that Vino has booked was as Gina Gershon’s assistant in the HBO hit show, “How to Make it in America.” Vino was also featured in the foreign version of acclaimed director Steve McQueen’s 2012 sex-addiction drama, “Shame.”

VideoVideo related to alexandra vino: 5 fast facts you need to know 2019-11-09T15:32:54-05:00

Vino said in a 2011 interview that he love acting comes from “the need for physical and emotional artistic expression, as well as self-discovery, and discovery of others.” Vino said that her world changed when she adopted the approaches of the method acting practiced at the Actor’s Studio. During that interview, Vino went on to talk about her love animals and said that her idol day would be “tea, mani pedi and tons of giggles – Art – Pottery – A made bed to come home to!”

3. Vino’s Charcoal Drawings Have Sold at Auction in Support of the Charity ‘Stop Poaching Now’

Vino’s IMDb bio concludes with her saying that she has written and directed short movies, music videos and is an “accomplished fine artist.” Vino says that some of her charcoal works have been auctioned off in support of the charity Stop Poaching Now.

On her Twitter bio, Vino describes herself as, “Actress, Fine Artist, Pure Genius.” While on her Facebook bio, Vino includes a Maya Angelou quote that reads, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Vino also says in that profile that, “Life in the service of poetry.”

4. Vino Said in October 2019 That She Has Suffered Through ‘8 Years of Baggage Weighing on My Every Move’

The last visible post on Vino’s Facebook page sees her say that she is saying “goodbye to the energies” that no longer serve you. Vino says that she has suffered through eight years of “baggage weighing in on my every move. The insecurities created.” Vino concludes by encouraging people to acknowledge the baggage in their lives and to “tell them they no power over you any longer.”

Vino says on her LinkedIn page that she is now based in Los Angeles.

5. Vino’s Short Movie, That She Wrote, ‘Consult & Conquer,’ Was Released in 2016

VideoVideo related to alexandra vino: 5 fast facts you need to know 2019-11-09T15:32:54-05:00

In July 2016, Vino was featured in a Huffington Post article alongside her friend, filmmaker Krystal Vayda. The featured was titled, “Women Trailblazers in Film.” The piece described Vino writing a screenplay after being inspired while looking out of a window at the city of Los Angeles one afternoon. Vayda encouraged to put her thoughts into a screenplay. The screenplay became the short movie, “Consult and Conquer.”

Vino is quoted in the article as saying, “In a male-dominated industry, where roles for women are limited and very competitive, we decided to make something for ourselves. This way we can explore new boundaries by expanding our horizons and doing something ourselves.” The film is described as a means “to explore the mind’s psyche and story-tell by emoting anxiety and the tricks our minds can play.”

In a separate interview on their friendship, Vino told Women on Top that she and Vayda met each other at a party in the Hollywood Hills and became friends.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School