Hoyt Hutchinson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hoyt Deau Hutchinson, after ripping up the Baby Trump balloon outside Bryant-Denny Stadium during the University of Alabama game versus Louisiana State University, for which President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania were in attendance, has become an unofficial hero of the MAGA community.

The iconic Baby Trump balloon, widely known as a symbol to protest the President, was located the corner of Hackberry Lane and 15th street, and after Hutchinson stabbed the 20 foot parade-size figure, the Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Police Department said in a statement that they arrested him after he tried to the flee the scene, all which of which was caught on camera and shared online in a now viral video.

While Alabama lost to LSU in an exciting game that ended 46-41, Hutchinson, 32, was taken into custody on a charge of criminal mischief in the first degree, and was booked in Tuscaloosa County Jail where he was held on a $2,500 bond. After posting bail, Hutchinson said in a since-deleted video posted on Facebook that he had zero regrets, and would do it all again if given the chance.

It's just a deflated #BabyTrumpBalloon until you consider those of us in Alabama who feel unsafe having a bumper sticker or yard sign. Freedom of speech is our right. #HoytHutchinson is a criminal employee of @BFGoodrichTires profiting from his crime from his @gofundme page. — JBrad (@Impeachminttea) November 10, 2019

Hutchinson then started a Go Fund Me account entitled “Restitutions for Baby Trump Stabber” to help pay his legal fees, and while he set his goal to reach $6K, in just 24 hours, over $30,000 has been donated. However, his fundraising campaign may soon be deemed an illegal use of the fundraising site, as the reason Hutchinson is asking for money may violate No. 9 of what Go Fund Me described as Prohibited Content.

Here’s what you need to know about Hoyt Hutchinson….

1. He’s Neither A Student Or Alumnus of Alabama or LSU

Hutchinson, who’s a tire builder at BF Goodrich, never attended Alabama or LSU. After graduating from Northside High School Counselor’s Connection, he studied at the Marion Military Institute before taking a job at BF Goodrich Tires.

The Trump baby balloon popper went live on Facebook before he interrupted a peaceful, law-abiding protest to commit a felony… pic.twitter.com/Ak0hwHaqaV — Matt “The Ostrich” Mitchell (@ALostrich) November 9, 2019

Prior to stabbing the Baby Trump balloon, Hutchinson announced his plan to violently disrupt the peaceful protest in a live Facebook video. He said, “So ya’ll watching the news. If you’ve got any balls, come join me. This is pathetic. It’s gonna get rowdy. So, pay attention. I’m shaking I’m so mad. I’m gonna go pop this balloon without a doubt.”

2. Hutchinson Was Briefly Engaged/h2>



Hutchinson was once engaged to Amy Crossland. He proposed to her on Christmas Day last year, and just before Crossland became his fianceé, Hutchinson wrote in the comments section of photo of the couple on November 22, “[She] use to babysit me when I was younger! And has been chasing me for about 6 years now.”

Now, Hutchinson lists his relationship status as single. On November 3, Hutchinson posted a meme of a bride on his Facebook account that read: “It’s better to wait long than marry wrong.” He also posted an article entitled, “10 Reasons Why Homosexual ‘Marriage’ Is Harmful and Must Be Opposed.”

3. Hutchinson’s Go Fund Me Page Could Be Shut Down For Violating the Fundraising Site’s Terms of Service

Typically, Go Fund Me campaigns are organized by those close to the person in need of assistance, but Hutchinson, who lives in Northport, Alabama, wrote, “Help raise money to pay legal fees and restitutions for Hoyt. He was charged with a felony criminal mischief after deflation of the disrespectful baby trump balloon. Hoyt made sure our beloved president didn’t have to see this disrespectful balloon on the streets of Ttown today!!”

On Saturday evening, Hutchinson sent out a personal video message, which has since been removed from Facebook, to update those following his eventful day.

So I added the Alabama state song to Hoyt Hutchinson's infamous #BabyTrumpBalloon story. Enjoy ;) pic.twitter.com/8r7QnHLkCc — Paul Lidicul (@PaulLidicul) November 10, 2019

Sporting a Trump 2020 t-shirt and standing in his living Hutchinson said, “Some liberals tried to come to my hometown and start some trouble, and that ain’t happening. I did get arrested and I got charged. But that’s alright. I’d do it again if given the opportunity. So, I’m glad ya’ll enjoyed that.” As for his Go Fund Me campaign, Hutchinson admitted that he needed help paying his charges, and asked people to “give what you can. I’m donating the rest to the Republican party. Trump 2020.”

However, it could be determined that his Go Fund Me violates the site’s terms and services. As stated on their website, Prohibited Content includes a “campaign that we deem, in our sole discretion, to be for the legal defense of alleged crimes associated with hate, violence, harassment, bullying, discrimination, terrorism, or intolerance of any kind.”

4. Hutchinson’s Balloon Stabbing Received Strong Mixed Reactions Online

Not all Heroes wear Capes!! Hoyt Hutchinson popped the Baby Trump balloon in Tuscaloosa. It’s beyond repair. pic.twitter.com/xM1xGY0snt — GKIRBO (@gkirbo_hbk) November 9, 2019

There were many Trump supporters who heralded Hutchinson as a brave right-wing champion. They term “Free Hoyt” trended online, and that attention helped bolster funds to his Go Fund Me Campaign.

Free Hoyt Hutchinson. He’s just doing God’s work. #Trump2020 — Here comes Johnny (@FOLahey) November 9, 2019

Check it out! I donated to 'Hoyt Hutchinson Baby Trump Slasher' – https://t.co/FKy6vHfycx via @gofundme — Stacy Ritter Jordan (@MzshadSj) November 10, 2019

Others flooded his Facebook and Go Fund Me pages, as well as Twitter, with the opinion that he chose a most immature way to show his dedication to Trump, stating that there’s nothing funny about committing a crime, and called him a “hypocritical fool.”

Joke’s on you, Hoyt Hutchinson! Even as a deflated mess, the #BabyTrumpBalloon still serves as a fitting metaphor for the @realDonaldTrump presidency 😆 pic.twitter.com/lwz7BeQaX9 — Harmon Dash (@dashingharmon) November 10, 2019

My favorite part of the Hoyt Hutchinson story is all the people cheering his illegal activity and giving him money, who also insist we are nation of laws and should adhere to the laws. #BamaVsLsu pic.twitter.com/nm50pM2XYL — Sarcastic George Reeves (@UWBio) November 10, 2019

So, some asshat inbred thought it would be funny to slash the Baby Trump balloon at Tuscaloosa being used for a protest since he decided to grace Alabama with his presence. Well, Hoyt Hutchinson has found out that vandalism isn't funny, and is being charged with a felony. — Jasa_G 🎃 (@JASA_Gentleman) November 10, 2019

One user wrote on Facebook, “Go Hoyt!! Don’t pay attention to the mindless trolls! They hate us ordinary Americans that stand up for ourselves and vote the way we want!! They hate us Trump voters!! Go Hoyt!!” while another wrote, “So you’re man (cough, cough) enough to do the crime, but you want everyone else to bail your pathetic arse out? You are the #WeakestLink son..”

5. Baby Trump Balloon Was Originally Obtained Through A Successful Go Fund Me Campaign

In order to obtain the Baby Trump balloon, Nic Gulas and Trace Fayard started a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money to bring it to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The goal was to raise $4,000, as they needed funds for transport, set up, anchors, and staffing. With a promise to donate 2.9 percent of all funds raise, the campaign far surpassed their initial goal with a total of $7,882 donated in just two days.

Gulas told CNN via Twitter on the day of the big game, “So, the atmosphere is good, honestly. Have a lot of protesters out in front of it. Every now and then a car will shout out like ‘Trump 2020!’ or ‘Keep America Great!,’ but it’s been mostly positive.”

After Hutchinson slashed the balloon, Gulas said to CNN, “It was a random dude just ran up to the balloon, stuck a knife in it, and ran off. We had police close by because of another driver earlier, so they went over and arrested him and his getaway driver.”

READ NEXT: Dean Cain Misidentifies Whistleblower Who Now Gets Death Threats