Saugus High School Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, became of the scene of a school shooting on the morning of November 14.

The school is located 40 miles north of Los Angeles at 21900 Centurion Way in Santa Clarita. Officers were first called to the scene around 7:45 a.m. local time.

In total, six paramedic squads, six ambulances and an air unit were dispatched to the school.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Sheriff’s Deputy Said That the Suspect Is Dead

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that a male Asian suspect was seen at the location. Radio scanner traffic from the area has said that the suspect was among those shot. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office has told those who live in the vicinity of the school to look at all doors and stay inside until further notice.

California Senator and 2020 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has said that her office is monitoring the reports of the shooting. Harris later tweeted, “Heartbroken and praying for Santa Clarita. I’m incredibly grateful to the first responders who are on the scene of this active situation. If you are near the area, please listen to law enforcement. Our children and communities are being terrorized. We can’t accept this.”

2. Sheriff’s Deputies Are on Scene at the Suspect’s Home

Local television helicopter footage showed Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a home close to the school. Numerous reports have said that the home is the home of the suspect. CBS Los Angeles reports that the suspect was last seen running westward, away from Saugus High School, and toward Highlands Elementary School.

3. There Is No Confirmation About How Many People Have Been Hurt

At 8:43 a.m. local time, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that five people have been injured. The Henry Mayo Hospital has said that they have received two patients in critical condition with another three injured people en route. The conditions of the other victims has not been made public. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Ortiz told CBS Los Angeles that the victims had been “wounded.”

NBC LA reporter Adrian Arambulo tweeted that one victim was found in a choir room while others were found in a nurse’s office.

4. A Reunification Area Has Been Set Up for Parents

Parents of students are being asked by officials to go to nearby Central Park to meet their children. The announcement advises that traffic delays should be expected.

The sheriff’s department’s Santa Clarita branch has said that nearby elementary schools have been placed on lockdown as a result of the shooting.

5. There Are Nearly 2,500 Students Enrolled at the School

All schools on lock down. Last we heard suspect was headed to my elementary school right nearby. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) November 14, 2019

According to the school’s website, there are no events scheduled today on campus. There are close to 2,500 students enrolled at the school, which is in the William S. Hart Union High School District. The school’s Wikipedia page says that the campus has been used for filming for multiple TV shows and movies. That page also says that the school boasts numerous actors and celebrities among its alumni.

