Is Fox News Anchor Bill Hemmer Married?

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer, who has been with the network since 2005, has been tapped to permanently fill the 3 p.m. time slot left vacant by former anchor Shepard Smith. Fox has been rotating different anchors into that hour since Smith left abruptly in October 2019.

The announcement immediately piqued interest in Hemmer’s personal life. Hemmer, at 55 years old, is not married and does not appear to be in a steady romantic relationship. Hemmer keeps his social media accounts primarily focused on work and shares few personal tidbits.

Mediaite was the first to report that Hemmer had been selected for the new role and Fox News has since confirmed it. Hemmer currently co-hosts America’s Newsroom from 9 a.m. to noon on weekdays alongside Sandra Smith. He said in a prepared statement about the change, “As a journalist, I am extremely grateful for this opportunity. 2020 will undoubtedly be a year of great significance. Leading our breaking news division with a signature hour has enormous value to me, personally, and to our audience. We’ve got a fantastic team here, and I am excited to get to work.”

Bill Hemmer Previously Dated Model Dara Tomanovich For Eight Years

Bill Hemmer’s longest public relationship appears to have been with Canadian model Dara Tomanovich. The couple was together for about 8 years, from 2005 until 2013.

Tomanovich was born in Toronto in 1969. According to her IMDB profile, Tomanovich attracted attention during a visit to Paris when she was 18. She met with German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who hired her to serve as the face of the French luxury fashion house, Chloe. Tomanovich lived in Paris for about five years, during which she modeled for L’Oreal, British Vogue and Marie Claire. According to her Instagram account, Tomanovich is still working as a model and is represented by the B&M Models agency.

Tomanovich made headlines in 2014, after she and Hemmer had broken up, for a less-than-flattering reason. She was arrested and charged for driving under the influence of alcohol in June of 2014. Page Six reported at the time that Tomanovich had crashed her Porsche in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan and tried to talk her way out of being arrested. She reportedly told an officer that she knew former Mayor Michael Bloomberg and she could have the officer “fired or transferred.”

Page Six included at the end of the article, “The brunette beauty dated Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer for a long time, but was spotted last month with Britain’s Prince Andrew at the Royal Ascot races.”

Hemmer Sat With President Trump’s Ex-Wife, Marla Maples, & Donald Trump Jr During a Fashion Show In February 2019

Bill Hemmer appears to know President Donald Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples. He was photographed sitting next to her during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2019. Maples and President Trump were married between 1993 and 1999 and share daughter Tiffany.

Seated on the other side of Hemmer was his former Fox News colleague Kimberly Guilfoyle. She previously co-hosted The Five but left the network in July of 2018. She has been dating Donald Trump, Jr. since at least April of 2018, following his split from wife Vanessa.

Vanity Fair at the time reported that these four were sitting next to each other, but did not speculate about who Hemmer had come to the show with. For the piece, Hemmer actually merited only a simple mention. The magazine honed in on the fact that Trump Jr. and Maples were sitting “close enough to look like they’re a part of one big party, and far enough away that she could convincingly avoid eye contact.”

Hemmer and Guilfoyle have known each other for several years. In 2004, while Hemmer was still working at CNN, they were photographed together at a New York City event. She was married to first husband Gavin Newsom, the current governor of California, at the time.

Bill Hemmer Posts Photos Alongside His Female Colleagues, But Does Not Appear to Have Shared Any Photos That Would Hint to a Girlfriend

If Bill Hemmer is in a romantic relationship, then he is doing a superb job of keeping it very much on the down-low. Hemmer’s Instagram account is focused on work and photos alongside his Fox News colleagues. For example, the photo above was snapped on-set with his America’s Newsroom co-anchor Sandra Smith. A fan commented that the “chemistry between the two of you is amazing” but Smith is married.

Hemmer also shared a costumed picture with former colleague Megyn Kelly. The picture was posted in August of 2014.

