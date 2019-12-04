WATCH: Princess Anne Appears to Make Fun of Trump in Viral Video

After a royal NATO reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation News & Politics posted a video online in which it appears that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making fun of President Donald Trump to President Emmanuel Macron of France, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Princess Anne.

In the brief clip, Johnson asks, “Is that while you were late?” with a smile on face, after which Trudeau can be heard saying, “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference at the top,” followed by the statement, “You just watch his team’s jaws drop to the floor,” quickly went viral, especially after Princess Anne was identified as the woman in the video.

None of the world leaders featured in the video seem to be aware that they were being recorded, and within hours, the 25-second clip accrued over 3.5 million views online. While it’s unclear to viewers how Princess Anne responds to Trudeau’s comments, as her face is completely blocked while he’s speaking, based on her continued to commitment to the conversation, she appears to get animated by the topic.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

Trump is not mentioned by name, however, earlier in the day, he held a media presser with Macron that last nearly 45 minutes, followed by meeting with Trudeau. While much of the intermittent lines of dialogue of conversation are too scrambled to understand in the video, the visual reactions seemed to be enough for viewers online to understand what was going on in their conversation.

