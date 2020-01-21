Jay Sekulow’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jay Sekulow, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal defense team, is married to Pamela “Pam” Sekulow and they have two adult children. Both of their sons work for the family business, and so does Pam. One of Jay’s brothers is a Rabbi for a Messianic Jew congregation. Here is what you need to know about Jay Sekulow’s family.

1. Jay Sekulow Was Raised Jewish & His Parents Were Accepting When He Became a Christian

Jay Sekulow was raised Jewish and converted to Christianity while he was in college. He now refers to himself as a Messianic Jew. Sekulow was born in Brooklyn but his family moved to Long Island later, where he attended a Reform synagogue, he wrote in a Jews for Jesus article. He said religion wasn’t a big topic of discussion at his home, where they only really talked about God at holidays. He did, however, enjoy his bar mitzvah. Two years later, his family moved to Georgia and joined a synagogue that he called “very Reform.”

He said that when he told his parents that he became a Christian, they didn’t really talk about it much. Their relationship didn’t change. He said, “I have always been grateful that whatever my parents might think of my beliefs, they love and respect me enough to prevent any disagreement from tearing us apart.” They didn’t agree with him, but they were never hostile about it, he said.

2. He Said He Became a Christian in College

According to Sekulow, he attended Atlanta Baptist College to stay close to home and planned to “out perform” all the Christians there, DFW Christian Family reported. But hanging out with a new friend eventually led him to become a Christian. Pam invited him to a Jews for Jesus event, DFW Christian Family reported, and Jay accepted Christ at the event. Later he would go on to be the General Legal Counsel for Jews for Jesus.

Jay and Pam were married in 1978 on his birthday.

3. Jay Sekulow’s Younger Brother Is a Rabbi of a Messianic Jewish Congregation

Scott Sekulow, Jay’s younger brother, is the Rabbi (and founder) of the Messianic Jewish Congregation Beth Adonai in Atlanta. Scott said he became a Christian through Jay’s influence. Scott met his wife, Judy, at Mercer University and they have a daughter, Natalie. Scott earned a BS in biblical education in 1994 after returning to school and decided he was called to full-time ministry. He led a Messianic Jewish Festival in Argentina in 1998 and founded Israel’s Harvest Ministries in 2001. He and Judy host a talk show on radio called The Messianic Hour. The program started in 2007.

Scott Sekulow also refers himself as the “Flipping Rabbi” and helps people buy and sell houses.

4. Jay & Pam Sekulow Have Two Adult Sons Who Both Work with the Family Business

Many members of the Sekulow family work with the American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ), a conservative legal advocacy group which Jay Sekulow leads. In 1990, Pat Robertson hired him as chief counsel of ACLJ, the New York Times noted.

Jay and Pamela Sekulow have two adult sons, Jordan Sekulow and Logan Sekulow. They all live in Brentwood Tennesee. Jordan is an attorney with the ACLJ and co-hosts a radio and TV show with his dad. Here’s a video Jordan recently posted on his Facebook page.

Jordan and Anna Handzlik were married in 2011, according to an announcement in The New York Times. Rev. Robert L. Schenck officiated. Anna also works on Jordan’s The Jordan Sekulow Show, a radio program. Anna’s father is a criminal defense lawyer and a partner with Venable. Her mom is an English teacher and her paternal grandmother was an opera singer.

Logan was on a Nickelodeon series called U-Pick Live in 2005. He’s married to Amanda and as of 2012, they also were working with the ACLJ. Here’s a photo of Logan from his Facebook page:

5. Jay’s Brother Gary Sekulow Was a Chief Financial Officer for a Family Business Called CASE

A 2005 article in Law.com noted that Jay’s brother, Gary, was chief financial officer for ACLJ and CASE, an entity listed as “doing business as” ACLJ. Law.com noted that some donations to ACLJ actually go to CASE. In 2003, CASE reported $14 million in donations. Jay, Jordan, and Pam were the members of CASE’s board.