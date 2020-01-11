Kelly Glover: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kelly Glover was a 37-year-old Utah woman who went missing while on a work trip in Florida. Tragically, her family now says she was found dead.

Kelly was staying at the Westin Hotel in Fort Lauderdale. She was married and from Holladay, Utah. The circumstances of her death, including where her body was found, are not yet clear. The cause of death is not yet known, either. Glover vanished on January 9, 2020. Since then, her husband has been heavily involved in searches for her.

A friend who was staying with Kelly in the hotel room wrote on Facebook that she woke up to find Glover had disappeared.

1. Kelly’s Husband Confirmed in a Facebook Post That Her Body Was Found

Adam Bremer shared the awful news on Facebook on January 11, 2020, writing, “It is with broken hearts we share that Kelly Glover’s body was found around 12pm ET on January 11th. Investigation is ongoing. Funeral arrangements will be in Salt Lake City and announced when we have details. The family thanks everyone for their support and generosity during this time.”

People immediately filled his Facebook page with well wishes. “We are so sad and heartbroken for sweet Kelly. Sending all of the love and comfort possible to you and family!” wrote one.

“Our hearts and prayers are with you and the rest of the family. I’m so incredibly sorry 😞. We all loved Kelly,” wrote another. Adam didn’t share additional details in the post.

However, the friend who was staying with Kelly in the hotel that night wrote on Facebook, “Her body has been found. She fell in the water behind the hotel. I’m just devastated. Thank you everyone for your support.” Authorities have not confirmed that detail.

Police in Fort Lauderdale had been using dive teams, dogs, and a helicopter to try to find Glover. She said on Facebook that she was married to Adam since 2018.

2. Glover Was Last Seen on Hotel Security Footage But There Was No Indication From It That She Left the Hotel

Adam gave this account: “Friends and Family Kelly Glover has been missing since 2AM yesterday morning (1/9/2020) in Fort Lauderdale, FL. She was staying at the Westin Hotel on 400 Corporate Dr. She was here on a work trip. I just arrived to Fort Lauderdale and need your prayers to help find her. Please re-post and share on your social media pages. 🙏.”

According to Fox News, Kelly was last seen “wearing a white shawl, with socks and no shoes, on hotel security footage around 2 a.m. Thursday night.”

She had left behind her phone and purse and there was no sign from video that she had left the hotel, the network reported. According to Fox 13, in the video footage, Kelly is seen “heading to the exit stair,” but she isn’t seen on video outside.

Debbie Van Oostendorp Greenwell‎ wrote on the page for Hillcrest High School (Utah) Class of 72, “Many prayers are needed for Bryce Glover’s daughter, Kelly. She is the missing Utah woman who went to Fort Lauderdale on business. Let’s pray that they find her soon and pray for Bryce and his family and her husband.” She added, “They think she might have been sleep walking. This is very sad.” Authorities and the family have not verified the sleep walking claim. Bryce Glover runs a 10 acre plant nursery with his brother. The Glover family “has been in the nursery business in Utah for four generations dating back to the late 1800’s,” its page says.

3. Adam Shared a Series of Tormented Posts When His Wife Was Missing

Kelly’s husband kept the public up-to-date as the search dragged on. “53 hours and no signs of my wife and no leads,” he wrote in one post.

“Just come home Sweetheart, just come home.. ❤️🙏” he wrote with a photo collage he shared showing him with Kelly.

Four hours before Kelly was found, Adam wrote, “We are going to do a community search party for Kelly Glover at noon today. We are all meeting at 600 Corporate Dr. Fort Lauderdale, FL. It’s is adjacent to the hotel she was last scene at. ****Please do not go to the hotel or on the property and talk to any hotel staff- they have been very helpful and generous. We will send out teams to search for her and deploy missing person flyers in the surrounding neighborhoods etc. Please come with tape & staple guns to hang up fliers etc. 12 noon! 600 Corporate Dr. Ft Lauderdale Fl.”

Kelly’s uncle wrote on Facebook, “My niece is missing in Florida. Prayers will be appreciated. Anyone living in the Fort Lauderdale area can help me and my family better understand the local situation. My brother and his wife are on their way to Florida now.”

4. A Friend Was Staying With Glover at the Hotel

According to KSL-TV, the night she vanished, Glover had gone to dinner with a friend who was staying with her.

They got back to the hotel at 10:30 p.m. The friend went to sleep. When she woke up at 4 a.m., Glover was gone, the television station reported.

“The door was slightly open,” reported KSL-TV.

That friend, a realtor, has shared details on her own Facebook page. “Hi. Kelly Glover is missing. We are in Ft. Lauderdale Florida on a work trip and she slept walk out of the hotel room at 1:48 am yesterday morning and we have not been able to locate her. We have called the local police and have an investigation going. Please spread the word,” she wrote.

In a comment, she added, “She left the room at 1:48 am. I didn’t hear her leave and when I woke up at 4 am I saw the front door was ajar and got up to close it and noticed she wasn’t in her bed and then realized she wasn’t in the room. So I went to the front desk and then called the police. No cameras have her leaving the building. It’s just awful.”

According to the friend, “Just an update: we have had a dog search for her and helicopters and now there are about 6 detectives here helping us. They have some good leads. Thank you all for your concern and I will put a message on Facebook when we find her.”

She also wrote, “So we were able to find a camera that confirmed she left the hotel with a white shawl on and a water bottle in her hand. We also had a canine sniff around and confirm her path in the hotel. It was so hard to watch a dog search for your missing friend. Right now the detectives are in a room and have been talking for 2 hours. We are trying to stay out of their way. Her family is on their way and will be here at 11:30 pm. Everyone is just in shock and worried sick about her.”

5. Kelly Shared Photos of Herself With Her Husband on Facebook as Well as About Travels

Kelly Glover plastered her Facebook page with photos showing her with her husband, including a wedding photo. She also posted photos showing travels. “Looks familiar huh? ;) Its Sienna Italy. When i took this picture 6 years ago I was thinking ‘this will go perfectly on Facebook’s timeline one day,'” she wrote with one such picture.

She was described to KSL-TV as an independent person who was an experienced traveler.

On Facebook, she expressed an interest in Bernie Sanders, the Democratic Party, human rights, and the environment. Her most recent visible post indicates she donated to a fundraiser for Utah Film Center.

