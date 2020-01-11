Pamela Smart Now: Where Is Pam Smart Today in 2020?

Pamela Smart, one of the most notorious convicted female murderers from the 1990s after she was convicted of getting her teenage lover to murder her husband, is still proclaiming that she’s innocent from behind bars.

Today, the former school media coordinator remains in prison, where she is serving a life term for a plot to murder her husband, and prosecutors have spoken out against her claims of innocence. She claimed she was innocent on a 2018 Investigation Discovery Channel show called Pamela Smart, an American Murder Mystery.

She’s repeating the innocence claims on ABC’s 20/20 on January 10, 2020. “I have been portrayed as [an] ice princess, a black widow, a killer, and none of those things could be further from the truth,” Smart told 20/20 in a new interview.

The case was especially salacious and sparked a tabloid frenzy at the time because the killer was a teenage boy with whom Pamela Smart was having an affair. Photos emerged of Smart posing in lingerie, and the trial was heavily covered by the media.

ABC points out that Smart’s murder trial occurred before true-crime became a big thing on cable news. It was before OJ Simpson was accused of murdering his wife and before the Menendez brothers were accused of murdering their parents.

Pamela Smart Is Still Incarcerated in New York & Serving a Life Prison Term

In January 2020, Pamela Smart was 52-years-old. Prison records say she is being held by the New York State Department of Corrections at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in Bedford, New York. She is serving a sentence of life without parole; a petition is seeking to make her parole eligible. She’s been incarcerated for 29 years.

She lamented to 20/20 that she will never get to be a mother, saying, “I wanted to be [a] mother and now I’ve lost all my years. It seems like the whole world’s passing by and, you know, I’m still here.” Her appeals are all exhausted.

Her own mother, Linda Wojas, told ABC: “I just hope God lets me live long enough to see her free.”

She was only 21-years-old and a media coordinator at New Hampshire’s Winnacunnet High School when, prosecutors say, she convinced the 16-year-old boy with whom she was having an affair to in turn convince his friends to help him kill her husband, Greggory Smart, and make it look like a botched burglary. For her part, Pamela Smart maintains then and now that the boy hatched the murder plot on his own because she had broken their relationship off.

William “Billy” Flynn, and his friends, have already been released from prison, according to Fox News.

The Boston Herald recounted the details of the murder: Flynn and his accomplice, Pete Randall, broke into the Smart’s condo and, when Gregg Smart showed up, they forced him to his knees and Flynn shot him in the head, killing him. The evidence against Pamela Smart included audio tapes in which she told her intern to lie to the police so they wouldn’t all go to jail, although the tapes are said to be of poor quality and inaudible in places.

According to the Boston Herald, Flynn and Randall were released from prison in 2015 and Smart, who has always said she was innocent, has earned two master’s degrees behind bars. There is a website seeking her freedom.

In 2016, New Hampshire Magazinereported that Billy Flynn was living in Maine with his wife.

“Flynn, who is taller and appears physically stronger than in photos, was released on lifetime parole on June 4, 2015. He sports a mustache and goatee, and seems congenial until a camera comes out,” the story explained, adding that he was working but would not say where.

Here’s video from Flynn’s parole hearing.

Vance Lattime Jr. and Raymond Fowler were in the car when the murder occurred and were also released. Smart was at a school board meeting when the murder unfolded. “This isn’t ‘Orange is the New Black,’ not even close,” Pamela Smart told New Hampshire Magazine of prison life.

The Prosecutor Doesn’t Buy Pam Smart’s Innocence Claims

Prosecutors aren’t buying Smart’s claims of innocence. She is seeking a reduction in her sentence.

Paul Maggiotto, the prosecutor in Smart’s case, told Fox News, “I have no problem as an ex-prosecutor and current defense lawyer with a person who is facing life without parole to rehabilitate themselves and ask for a pardon. From what I hear, Pam has done some very good things in prison and good for her.”

However, he added: “But part of the requirement for being eligible for a potential pardon is to accept responsibility for what you’ve done and to admit that you’ve destroyed the lives of three other people when you did this, as well as having your husband killed and accept responsibility and moving forward from there.”

Pam Smart has had a rough time in prison; she was beaten by other inmates in 1996, ABC reports. However, she’s also earned two master’s degrees behind bars and is on the prison church leadership team, where she runs a dance group, according to ABC.

When she sought a commutation of her sentence,“I was struck by the letters of support. I was struck by how well Ms. Smart has conducted herself in prison. And then I got to the memo that she personally wrote,” New Hampshire Executive Council member Andru Volinsky told “20/20.”

“In the very first paragraph, she claimed she had no involvement with his death,” Volinsky said to ABC. “That is at great odds with the evidence in the case. The failure to recognize her own culpability was what convinced me to vote against the hearing. How do I trust someone who hasn’t even come to terms with her own responsibility for the death of her husband?”

