WATCH: Biden Leads Standing Ovation for Lt. Col. Vindman

At tonight’s Democratic debate, candidate Joe Biden got the entire crowd to stand up and applaud for Lt. Col. Vindman, saying “we should be pinning a medal on Vindman and not on Rush Limbaugh.” The crowd applauds and he continues, saying everyone should show how much they support Vindman: “Stand up and clap for Vindman.”
The full segment is available in the video in this Twitter post.
Trump Fired Lt. Col. Vindman After Impeachment Trial
On February 7, Trump fired two of the main witnesses in the impeachment trial, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert at the National Security Council. Lt. Col. Vindman is a decorated veteran who was escorted out of the White House.
CNN reported that one of Trump’s advisors said this firing sent the message that there are consequences to siding against the President, saying “Flushing out the pipes. It was necessary.”
