Caroline Flack’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Caroline Flack, a well-known British TV host and presenter, was found dead in her London apartment on February 15.

Her family released a statement confirming her death to The Sun, saying “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Caroline Flack leaves behind her parents, Christine and Ian, her brother Paul, and her sisters Jody and Elizabeth. She was also involved in a high-profile relationship with model Lewis Burton.

Here’s what you need to know about Caroline Flack’s family:

1. Her Parents, Ian and Christine, Were Very Supportive of Their Daughter

Her parents were supportive of Caroline, and her mother Christine attended her court appearance on December 23. According to The Mirror, Christine attended Caroline’s court appearance, and afterward the two were photographed hugging.

In 2013, she shared an Instagram photo with her mother at an Olly Murs concert in London. She also shared an old picture of her mother showing the family resemblance between the two.

She also posted a throwback picture a few years ago, showing her at 15 with her dad, adding the caption: “Love you dadda flack” with a heart emoji.

2. She Was Very Close With Her Twin Sister, Jody Flack

Not many knew that she had a twin sister, Jody Flack, since Jody mostly stayed out of the spotlight. They weren’t identical twins, but they definitely shared a family resemblance. Caroline posted about her sister a lot, and it was clear to her fans that the two were close.

3. She Was a Loving Aunt to Jody’s Three Kids

Caroline was involved in the lives of her sister Jody and her kids, posting photos frequently with her nieces and nephew, Zuzu, Willow and Delilah. According to Capital FM, Caroline revealed that “Jody is a mum with three beautiful children, so we have completely different lives, but we each enjoy the other’s life vicariously.”

Caroline also had an older brother, Paul, and an older sister, Elizabeth. She occasionally posted throwback pictures with her older siblings on Instagram, but not as often as she did with Jody.

4. Caroline Was Involved in a Number of High-Profile Relationships

Caroline Flack dated some high-profile men in the past, including Prince Harry as well as Harry Styles. She was last dating Lewis Burton, a model, with who she was experiencing legal issues at the time of her death. Flack was charged with assault by beating of Lewis on December 13, and had pleaded not guilty on December 23.

Lewis had expressed his public support for Flack since the incident, posting a loving tribute to his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day yesterday via his Instagram Story.

5. She Had a French Bulldog Named Ruby

Caroline had a French bulldog named Ruby, and she was frequently photographed with her around town. Her last Instagram post was with Ruby, posting simply a series of photos with her dog, along with a heart emoji caption.

