76ers’ Josh Richardson Reveals Why Dwyane Wade Was One of Heat’s Best Vets

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard, Josh Richardson thinks the world of Miami Heat leagend, Dwyane Wade.

Wade, the fifth pick in the 2003 NBA Draft coming out of Marquette will have his jersey retired by the Miami Heat on Saturday February 22.

Wade retired at the end of last season and during his NBA career, Flash earned three NBA championships. He did so playing alongside Naismith Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal and being apart of the Big Three Era-Heat team where he teamed up with LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

Now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, Josh Richardson was teammates with Wade during his final act with the Heat.

For those keeping score at home: Richardson appeared in 73 games (all starts) for Miami last season. The Edmond, Oklahoma native averaged career highs of 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 34.8 minutes per game last season.

Currently averaging 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and one steal per contest for the Sixers this season, Richardon was part of a four-team trade involving Miami, Portland and the L.A. Clippers that shipped him to the City of Brotherly love this past summer.

In our one-on-one interview with Richardson, we discussed his relationship with Dwyane Wade and his role within Brett Brown’s Philadelphia 76ers offense.

Check out our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You have the best role on the team. I’ve watched you as a facilitator, you can score and get dunks. How comfortable are you here and are you adjusting to the Philadelphia 76ers offensively?

Josh Richardson: It’s been pretty comfortable being in and out the lineup has been tough. So just trying to get my feel out there right now but when I go and feel confident and everything it feels good. A lot of guys on this team have been in the playoffs and we’re a playoff team.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Dwyane Wade jersey is set to have his jersey retired in Miami on Saturday. How much did you learn from him in Miami?

Josh Richardson: He’s one of the best vets that I’ve played around and there were some very good vets down there in Miami. The biggest thing is probably the way that I approach the game. He taught all of the young guys on his way it helped us a lot.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I look at Ron Harper who played in Cleveland with the Cavs and then transitioned to his role on the Chicago Bulls with Michael Jordan. Harper did that similarly with the Los Angeles Lakers alongside Shaquille O’Neal and the late Kobe Bryant. Dwyan Wade was still explosive when he returned to Miami in his second stint. Do you see any similarities in Wade’s second act as Ron Harper had toward the end of his career?

Josh Richardson: I’m not sure. Ron was a great point guard, good defender was tall for his position and I guess like being a vet helping out the guys that’s on his team is a big similarity between those two.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You have the role of a lifetime in Philadelphia Where do you look to improve for the second half of the season?

Josh Richardson: Just consistency and hoping I can stay healthy and get on another roll like I’ve done a couple times.