Levi Norwood Sought in Fauquier County Family Murders

Levi Norwood is a 17 year old Fauquier County teen who is wanted in the murders of his mother and 6 year old brother.

The victims were found shot to death inside a Midland, Virginia home.

“At approximately 10:15 p.m. tonight law enforcement entered the residence after attempting to establish contact with the shooter for several hours,” the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a statement. “Law-enforcement is currently searching the residence and the property for the shooter.”

The Sheriff’s Department added: “Residents are urged to remain sheltered in place lock all doors secure all vehicles and notify the Sheriff’s Office of any suspicious activity in the area. The suspect shooter is a white male with short purple hair, it is unknown what type of clothing he is wearing. He is 5’9” 125 lbs purple hair and brown eyes.”

Although authorities have not yet named the victims, relatives identified Levi’s mother as Jen Norwood and her younger son as Wyatt on Facebook. A friend referenced Levi in the comment thread of the 2016 photo on left at the top of the page. Jen posted it to her account.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Father of the Family Discovered His Wife & Child Shot to Death, Authorities Say

In the news release, the Sheriff’s Department said that, at 9:35 p.m. on February 14, the incident was “still very fluid and on-going. There remains a very large law enforcement presence in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road. Residents are urged to continue to remain sheltered in place until notified otherwise by law-enforcement.”

Initially, authorities believed that the shooter was “barricaded in the house on Elk Run Road.”

The Sheriff’s Department responded to the shooting at 6 p.m. on Valentine’s Day in the 12000 block of Elk Run Rd in the Midland area. “The male caller advised he arrived home and when he entered the residence he observed his wife and a 7 year old child deceased from apparent gun shot wounds,” the statement says. (It was later updated that the deceased child was 6.)

“The caller was confronted by a 17 year old male family member who fired several gun shots at the caller. The caller retreated from the residence and called 911. The male caller was transported with injuries by EMS to a local emergency room. There is a very large law enforcement presence in the area and citizens in the area are being urged to shelter in place.” Authorities later said the male caller was Norwood’s dad.

2. On Facebook, Levi’s Posts Showed an Interest in Military Veterans

On Facebook, Levi’s cover picture shows an America flag with a gun and soldier’s hat and boots and the words, “home of the free. Because of the brave.”

His most recent visible post is from 2016 and is of a Facebook game. In 2016, he posted a trailer for the movie the Purge. That same year he wrote, “I hate babies” without explanation.

He also posted a meme that read “sinko de Mayo” and showed a jar of mayonnaise in a sink.

Another meme supported veterans, saying, “A naked girl can get 799 likes in 6 minutes. Lets see how many our veterans can get.” Several other posts are also referred positively to veterans.

3. Relatives of the Victims Expressed Grief on Facebook

Shaylee Overlock wrote: “This day will never be the same with out you aunt jen😭 this is so hard to imagine.”

She also wrote a longer post on Facebook, sharing pictures, and writing, “Tonight you & my 7 year old nephew left this world & gained wings my heart broke into two when I heard this news tonight I wish you could have stayed with me! You left me with the memories & I love you & Wyatt so much! You were one of a kind of an aunt with kindness in your heart & the love we had together grows stronger now that were apart! I know I can’t bring you or Wyatt back although I will wish everyday that you will! But a piece of me went with you & Wyatt Both! This is so hard to believe and my heart breaks for Josh :( I love you so much💘 Rest In Peace heaven has gained 2 of the most amazing & most kind hearted people ever! Until we meet again 💝 I should’ve talked to you more I question myself why I didn’t check up on you more then I did.. this deeply make me realize how I shouldn’t take anything for granted! & always stay in touch with the people that matter to me/you! I love you Aunt Jen you guys seemed so happy this is just still so hard to even believe! 😭💘”

Mary Overlock wrote, “I am asking for all prayers forr (sic) my family to give us strength please my baby sister and nephew are gone forever and brother in law is very hurt still very hard to beleive (sic).”

A man who wrote on Facebook that he knows the family and saw Levi grow up described him as a skilled marksman.

“Different emotions but he’s on the loose and people should know him and do what’s necessary if confronted. He is a skilled marksman is the scary part,” he wrote.

4. Jen Norwood Filled Her Page With Posts About Her Younger Son

In October, Jen Norwood wrote on Facebook, “Wyatt’s doing a Yankee Candle fundraiser for his school. Check it out, ends Nov 1st!” In January 2019, she wrote, “Wyatt is doing the kids heart challenge. He is excited to be helping kids with hearts that don’t exactly work right. Please donate if you can. TIA!” She also filled her page with flags.

With one post of a beach, she wrote, “Staff is friendly. Cabin was immaculate. The beach was amazing and peaceful. So much to do on the premises. Good general store on site. The pizza and ice cream shop have great food. My family had a blast here. Will definitely be back!”

Her posts showed a typical family life.

5. People in the Area Expressed Shock

Fauquier County sheriff's deputies are looking for a 17-year-old suspect identified as Levi Norwood, who they believe murdered a woman and a child in a Midland, Va. home. They say his most distinctive feature is 'short, purple hair' https://t.co/DxV7K02Omi — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) February 15, 2020

People who live in the area also described what was happening in social media posts. “Police are going door to door now clearing houses, sheds and anything he may be hiding in. They just cleared our property. Neighbors please stay safe! I’m praying they catch this criminal,” one woman wrote.

“Very tragic for the friends and family who went through this devastating night as some of know he was a high school student, that some may recognize or know , however it’s good if the sheriffs office or even justice system find a motive to why this act was committed. I hope the family of the loves ones who lost their love ones find peace and happiness along this journey,” wrote a man.