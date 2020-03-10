Corey Feldman’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Corey Feldman rose to prominence in the 1980s, with roles in projects like Gremlins, The Goonies, and Stand By Me. He also co-starred with Corey Haim in The Lost Boys. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Feldman has an estimated net worth of $2 million today, most of which comes from the many recognizable roles he has played.

Feldman was born in Los Angeles in 1971, and made his on-screen debut at age three in a McDonald’s commercial. He has since voiced Donatello for “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”, and is slated to play Mouth in an upcoming sequel to “The Goonies”.

Interested in learning more about Feldman’s net worth and the money he has accrued over the years? Read on.

1. He Became Emancipated From His Parents at Age 15

In 1986, according to Cheat Sheet, Feldman learned that his parents had spent a large portion of the earnings he had made from his films. He was reportedly left with only $40,000 in the bank and decided to seek independence from his parents.

At age 15, he was freed from his parents’ legal custody.

In a 2016 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Feldman said of his parents, “My parents were both very abusive and very selfish and were more interested in what was happening with themselves than what was happening with my life. My manager father sued me for $40,000 when I tried to get emancipated, his reasoning being that he was taking time away from his business to be on the set with me.”

2. His Indiegogo Campaign Raised Over $270,000

Feldman’s Indiegogo campaign for his documentary raised $273,151, with support from 5,899 backers. His goal was to raise $1 million.

On Go Fund Me, Feldman raised $6,185 to create the film.

The documentary, titled, Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, will name the men who allegedly molested him when he was 14, and the men who allegedly raped or molested his best friend, Corey Haim, when they were just boys. Feldman tells Rolling Stone, “We’ve got about seven [people] who were told firsthand that this person raped Corey… and they’re all being interviewed.”

One person who does not support Feldman’s money-raising campaigns is Haim’s mother, Judy, who says her son was never raped. She believes that Feldman is using her son to, “scam the public out of crowd-funded money for a movie about industry pedophiles…” according to Rolling Stone.

3. He Was Ordered to Pay $750/Month in Child Support for His 2014 Divorce

In 2009, Susie Feldman filed for divorce from Corey Feldman, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple was married for seven years. It wasn’t until 2014 that the divorce was finalized, and Corey was ordered to pay $750 a month in child support for their ten-year-old son, according to TMZ.

The outlet also reported that in comparison, Charlie Sheen was ordered to pay $100,000 each month to Denise Richards, and Eddie Murphy was required to pay $60,000 each month in child support.

Feldman is reported to have received the couple’s Mercedes in the divorce, while Susie took home the former pair’s 2002 Hyundai.

Today, Feldman is married to his third wife, Courtney Anne Mitchell. The two married in 2016.

4. He Created a Production Entity in 2016 Called ‘Corey’s Angels’

In 2016, Feldman created an entity known as Corey’s Angels. According to Vice, the project is a “360-degree interactive experience.”

In a 2016 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Feldman described Corey’s Angels as a showbusiness venture to “help girls who were kind of lost and needed help to find their way.”

Asked specifically who these women are, and to clarify whether or not they were homeless and in trouble, as he seemed to insinuate, Feldman replied, “No, no, no, no, no. I never indicated that they were homeless. Although we have worked with girls who were, you know, I won’t say ‘homeless,’ but certainly in desperate circumstances and looking for a way out. I mean, this world is a very cruel place sometimes. And when you’re a beautiful woman, if you’re an artist and then you turn 18, they pack their bags and have their dreams of the big city, and then they get eaten up after a month or two with all the predators out here and people that want to take advantage of them. I mean, unfortunately, that’s the game, you know?”

A Facebook page for Corey’s Angels has over 3,000 followers to date.

5. He Has Cited Lawsuit Fears as His Reason for Withholding Names

According to Rolling Stone, Corey has cited lawsuit fears as one reason why he has withheld the name of the man he claims raped Corey Haim back in 1985. He says he also fears ostracism, derailment of his career, and even physical harm to him and his family.

During the interview with the outlet, Feldman shared, “I mean, I’ve had my life threatened twice in the last six months.”

Tonight, Feldman will self-publish his documentary– it will air on MyTruthDoc.com at 11pm ET, 8pm PT. Find out how to watch it here. In the doc, Feldman says he will name a sex abuser who “everyone on the planet knows,” and adds that this will “be like Harvey Weinstein all over again.”

