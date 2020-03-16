Games of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju, known for his role in Game of Thrones, has just revealed on Instagram that he tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. He announced the news on his Instagram account on Monday.

His caption reads:

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.

Hivju is best known for his role as Tormund Giantsbane in the popular HBO fantasy series, Game of Thrones. He has also been cast in the second season of Netflix’s The Witcher.

