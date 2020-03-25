Rosie Jones, Joe Wicks’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rosie Jones is Joe Wicks’ wife. The couple has two children, Indie and Marley, together. The couple was married in June 2018 and live in Richmond in South London. They announced their engagement in November 2017, shortly after their daughter was born. The couple’s second child was born in December 2019, a month ahead of schedule.

In March 2020, Wicks became an international celebrity after his viral “PE with Joe” classes spread on YouTube during the coronavirus crisis.

Jones, 29, is a native of Middlesex in England and is a graduate of St. Paul’s Catholic College where she achieved four A-Levels. At 17, Jones ended her education and entered the world of modeling.

1. Jones Holds a World Record for the Number of Bras Taken Off & Put Back on in a Minute

Jones first shot to fame in her own right in 2013 when she appeared on now-defunct men’s magazine FHM’s 100 Sexiest Women list. Jones also appeared topless in the British tabloid The Sun’s infamous Page 3.

Bizarrely, Jones set a Guinness world record for the number of bras taken off and put back on in one minute. Jones’ record was seven.

2. The Couple Began Dating in September 2016 But Didn’t Go Public With Their Relationship Until May 2017

The couple began dating in September 2016 but did not go public with their relationship until May 2017. Wicks told the world that the couple was an item during an appearance on the British talk show, “Loose Women.” Wicks said on the show, via Cosmopolitan, “I’ve got my Snapchat and Instagram stories going off all day but in terms of me and my girlfriend, we have a very normal life, her name is Rosie. She does a little bit of cooking, but I do most of the cooking. We go on holiday together and will post pictures online but not of each other, because we want it to be something for us.”

The Sun had reported on rumors that Wicks and Jones were dating in October 2016.

3. Prior to Marrying Jones, Wicks Said That He Wasn’t Sure if He Believed in Marriage

Jones and Wicks were married in a Woodland ceremony in June 2019 with Wicks sharing photos of the couple’s happy day on his Instagram page. Wicks said of the couple’s nuptials, “It’s true when people say your wedding day goes by in a flash. We had the best day ever with our close family and friends. The venue was perfect, we were blessed with sunshine. We had fun fair rides, food trucks with our dream menu, A G&T bar & had gelato & frozen daqs for the win. The DJ was absolutely lit too. He kept the dance floor packed until 1am. Wish I could do it all over again. But I now know what it means to want to stick together and to love someone enough to want to marry them. I asked Rosie to marry me and luckily she said yes. It’s my goal in life to be committed and loyal to Rosie and Indie and always be there for them.”

When announcing the couple’s engagement, Wicks noted that he never thought that he would believe in marriage because his parents were constantly separating and getting back together.

In January 2017, Wicks told the Daily Mirror about he and Jones’ future plans saying, “She’s definitely The One. But some things you have to keep for yourself. I live on social media every day, so the only thing I have that’s private really is me and my girlfriend.”

4. Jones Has Been Referred to as ‘The Sexiest British Girl in the World’

Jones has not updated either her official modeling Twitter or Facebook pages since the summer of 2017. Jones last modelling work was with the swimwear line, Pour Moi.

An Urban Dictionary entry for Jones refers to her as being, “The sexiest British girl in the world.”

Jones appeared in the American media for the first time in 2013 when Page Six published photos of the model. The tabloid called Jones, “Katy Perry’s doppelganger.” Jones tweeted about the comparison saying, “Why does everyone keep tweeting this pic as @katyperry !? I’m flattered, but I’m not sure she would be!”

5. Jones Has Done Work for a Dog Charity in Thailand in the Past

Jones has done work in the past for the Soi Dog Foundation, a dog charity that is based in Thailand. After spending time in Thailand in February 2016, Jones told The Sun, “The dogs have had to put up with unimaginable abuse at the hands of humans so it’s wonderful to regain their trust. I love spending my time walking and socializing the dogs ready for adoption. It’s so rewarding to see them living happy lives at their new homes.”

Amid his viral success in March 2020, Wicks told The Evening Standard newspaper that he and Jones are constantly spending time with their children in the backyard and taking them to the park in a bid to “retain a sense of normality.”

