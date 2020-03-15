Katie Williams and Red Robin: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Former Ms. Nevada state Katie Williams helped make Red Robin trend on Twitter Saturday night after she defiantly tweeted about eating at the restaurant amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With more than 1,300 people infected and 41 people dead in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus, Americans have been advised to stay at least six feet away from each other. Part of that means avoiding crowds eating at congested restaurants.

First, Red Robin became the top-trending on Twitter term in the country. Then thousands of netizens started to attack the Nevada resident, who regularly shares her conservative views on social media.

To find out more about Williams and why Red Robin was trending, continue reading below for five fast facts:

1. Williams Tried To Own AOC

It all started with Williams trying to drag U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York. “I just went to a crowded Red Robin and I’m 30,” she wrote. “It was delicious, and I took my sweet time eating my meal. Because this is America. And I’ll do what I want.”

Her message was in response to AOC advises people to eat their meals at home. “To everyone in NYC but ESPECIALLY healthy people & people under 40 (bc from what I’m observing that’s who needs to hear this again): PLEASE stop crowding bars, restaurants, and public spaces right now. Eat your meals at home,” AOC tweeted. “If you are healthy, you could be spreading COVID.”

Once Williams, an avid Trump supporter, saw her message to AOC was getting attention, she took a screenshot and posted it to her Twitter page. “When you can get @redrobinburgers trending!” she said Saturday. “I want my royalties now.”

She tagged Red Robin a second time in her final tweet of the night. “Their Sweet Potato Fries though!” she posted.

2. She Lost Her Ms. Nevada State Title Because of Her Political Activism

In August, the Ms. America pageant stripped Williams of her silver sash. The pageant said she was not able to detach her political activism from her pageant persona. They did not say it was because of Williams’ support for President Donald Trump, which is what she has claimed.

“Katie Williams is distorting the facts,” Ms. America said in their August statement via NBC News. “ALL the pageant asked of Ms. Williams, in writing, is to keep separate social media accounts.”

They continued: “She has her Personal Facebook page to voice her political views. However, the Ms. Nevada Facebook Page should be devoid of political content.”

Williams maintained that other contestants were political, but hers weren’t accepted because she was conservative. “I just don’t understand how you can censor someone with conservative values when I’m not even really saying anything that’s bad,” Williams said in a Facebook live video. “I feel like if I had more liberal views, less conservative views, that this wouldn’t be an issue.”

3. She’s a Candidate For Clark County School Board of Trustees

If 1000 people donate 10$ then I'll meet my goal before the report date! Help me stay in the race!https://t.co/82YyziU9zu — Katie Williams (@realkatiejow) March 11, 2020

In her Twitter bio, the former beauty queen has a link for her candidacy for the Clark County School Board of Trustees. In her pinned tweet, she asked followers to donate $10 so she can “stay in the race.”

“We have a lot of work to do to improve education for the 45,000+ students of District B. My pledge to those students, their families, and the voters of Clark County is that I will spend the next 8 months proving to you that no one will work harder to improve the future of our children’s education,” she write in her bio. “I look forward to meeting and discussing your own visions for the schools of District B and finding ways to work together to make those dreams a reality.”

Williams’ candidacy is one of the things reporter Yashar Ali flagged when writing about her viral message. “A candidate for Clark County School District in Nevada is bragging about putting other people in danger in an attempt to own @AOC,” he wrote. “Great stuff @realkatiejow! So glad you want to help oversee a school district!”

4. Williams Was Seemingly Unaware About Asymptomatic Transmission

As thousands of users started to reply to her tweet, telling her she was potentially putting others at risk by eating a crowded restaurant, she questioned asymptomatic transmission. “How can you spread a virus, if you’re healthy and aren’t carrying it?” she posted.

She also accused the media of sensationalizing the virus. “The media wants you to freak out. Don’t let them dictate your life,” Williams tweeted. “Don’t let hysteria form you into a hermit. Be cautious and be aware of your surroundings. Just enjoy your family and wait for the next news cycle.”

Officials have warned that it’s possible to transmit the disease even if people are not experiencing symptoms, Dr. Deborah Birx, the Trump administration’s coronavirus response coordinator, said in a press conference. The incubation period for the virus is potentially 14 days, so anyone who might have come in contact with someone who has the virus is advised to self-quarantine for at least two weeks.

5. She Slammed AOC on Instagram Before

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B8xYr6PBmsZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Saturday’s swing at AOC wasn’t her first attempt. She has posted several videos and news articles that feature the Bronx progressive.

“AOC Talks Economics…I give her a math lesson,” she wrote in February.

The former beauty queen also shared a picture of AOC bowing her head under a headline that read, “YIKES: AOC’s Fellow Democrats Likely to Eliminate Her House Seat.”

“We could only hope,” Williams said. “In all seriousness though, we really should do redistricting more than every 10 years. Maybe every 5 because with the movement of our country, more people move in and out of places more than ever before.”

Heavy.com reached out to Williams for comment but did not immediately hear back. Red Robin did not immediately respond for comment either.

