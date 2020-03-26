Landon Montgomery Dead: Gearbox Co-Founder Dies Tragically

Landon Montgomery, the co-founder of Gearbox and known for his work on “Halo” and “Half-Life,” has died, the company said in a statement on March 25. He was 46 years old. Montgomery’s cause of death has not been made public. Montgomery went by the moniker Nexus-6.

The Gearbox statement read, “We are heartbroken after learning today of the passing of one of our co-founders, Landon Montgomery. In our earliest years, Landon played a big role in helping to set our path. We will always be thankful and remember him for being part of our lives. During this trying time, our thoughts, support, are with those who were closest with him.”

Montgomery Left Gearbox in 2010

After co-founding Gearbox in 1999, Montgomery was in charge of day-to-day operations as the company churned out classics such as, “Half-Life,” “Halo” and “Borderlands.” Gearbox was founded by Montgomery alongside Brian Martel, Stephen Bahl, Randy Pritchford and Rob Heironimus.

Prior to founding Gearbox, Montgomery worked as a designer at Bethesda Softworks. In a creative role at Gearbox, Montgomery served as the director and producer on, “Half-Life: Opposing Force,” “Brothers in Arms” and “James Bond: Nightfire.”

Montgomery left Gearbox in 2010, he went to work as a manager at Daybreak Studios.

At the time of his death, Montgomery was working as a manager at Nvidia in Santa Clara, California. Montgomery had been in that role since 2019, according to his LinkedIn page.

Gearbox Co-Foudner Randy Pritchford Has Been Paying Emotional Tributes to Montgomery on Twitter

Montgomery’s co-founder Randy Pritchford is among those who have been who has been paying tribute to Montgomery. Pritchford tweeted, “Landon will live on in the memory of our earliest games from our work with Half-Life and Halo to the creation of our first, original game Brothers in Arms. Aloha, Landon.” Pritchford later tweeted, “Sorry for unloading some fond memories… such a shock. I still need to process it all. He left Gearbox in 2007, I think, and I only saw him a couple of times over the last decade or so… I cannot imagine how those closest to him more recently are managing the news.”

Montgomery Said That When He Was 7, His Dream Was to Either Go Into Gaming or to Become a Soccer Player in Alaska

Montgomery wrote in a 2015 blog post that when he was seven years old, his dream was to be a writer, soccer player in Alaska or a video game designer. Montgomery points out that he obviously entered a career in gaming and that he had never been to Alaska.

Montgomery went on to describe the circumstances involving the founding of Gearbox. Montgomery wrote that he had been working with his Rebel Boat Rocker team on a game for Electronic Arts in Texas in 1999. Early in the year, EA pulled the plug on the project. Montgomery wrote, “A week after we shuttered Rebel Boat Rocker’s doors, we received a call from Gabe Newell, the founder and president of Valve Software. A bunch of us who’d stayed in Dallas, wondering what to do next, had applied at Valve, so it wasn’t a complete surprise for them to be calling. But Gabe calling? That was a little peculiar. He kept his questions short and sweet. Needless to say, Randy Pitchford, Brian Martel, Stephen Bahl, Rob Heironimus and I decided to stick around, and Gearbox Software was born on Valentine’s Day 1999.”

