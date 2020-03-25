What Does ‘Until Tomorrow’ Mean? Instagram Caption Challenge Explained

If you’ve been on Instagram lately, then you might find yourself wondering why everyone is putting “Until Tomorrow” or “Only Until Tomorrow” hashtags on their captions. What’s the meaning of this 2020 challenge? And why is it showing up on so many posts? Here’s a quick look at the latest Internet challenge and what it means.

#UntilTomorrow Is a Challenge that Lasts for Just 24 Hours

#UntilTomorrow (or #OnlyUntilTomorrow) is the latest Instagram challenge related to the coronavirus. This is becoming a trend among people in self-isolation who are sharing cringy, weird, or embarrassing photos of themselves while they’re quarantining. But they’re only keeping the post up for 24 hours.

HITC says that to participate, someone has to nominate you for the challenge and you have to accept. But some people are just jumping in on the trend without waiting to be tagged and it’s turning into a bit of a free-for-all. Share a funny photo of yourself, but commit to only keeping the post up for 24 hours. That’s a big part of the game: you need to delete your picture within 24 hours so that you’re truly joining in on the “Until Tomorrow” part of the challenge.

As of the time of publication, #UntilTomorrow had 211,973 posts on Instagram and #OnlyUntilTomorrow was only showing a little over 5,000. Some people are calling it #SocialIsolation2020 or just tagging their photos with #Challenge. The challenge is also showing up on other social media sites like Twitter.

In some versions, everyone who likes a picture with the caption #UntilTomorrow is sent a message telling them to share their own embarrassing photo with the same caption. The message looks like this.

David Hajmasi shared this photo below and wrote (translated to English): “Don’t flinch, because they’ll challenge you to some idiotic challenge. And if you are stupid enough, you will. Thanks,@insta_dinsta!/Don’t like any crap you see because you’re gonna get challenged and if you’re dumb enough you’ll accept it. Thanks, Dina!”

Some of these examples below may be gone in 24 hours or less. Here’s another.

You’ll find a lot more if you look for #UntilTomorrow instead of #OnlyUntilTomorrow.

Some people say it’s gone a little too far and the hashtag is showing up everywhere now, taking over their timeline.

Here’s another example that could be gone tomorrow.

Not everyone’s enjoying the challenge.

y’all got #untiltomorrow to stop making up these stupid af challenges — Ryan Dunn (@ryangdunn) March 25, 2020

And don’t worry — nothing’s actually happening tomorrow, except for people deleting their photos.

What does until tomorrow mean i’m lost 💀 Twitter help me out #UntilTomorrow pic.twitter.com/WEEY1cvMoa — The Ameenha Lee (@AmeenhaLee) March 25, 2020

Some people who joined the challenge early have already forgotten to take their photos down after the 24-hour count ended.

