Man ‘Stabbed’ at Sam’s Club in Coronavirus-Fueled Fight in Hiram, Georgia

A man was attacked at Sam’s club in Hiram, Georgia on March 12 over an apparent dispute over supplies, according to several people who were present for the incident. Many immediately posted pictures and videos, which don’t show the stabbing itself, but do show the man getting attacked and eventually carried away by paramedics.

The details around the incident are not clear. Some have stated the man was stabbed with fragments of a wine bottle, and others have emphasized that he was hit in the head. Similarly, the details of what type of supplies the two people were fighting about isn’t clear, either. Some have said that they were fighting over packaged water, and others have said they were fighting over food and toilet paper.

Neither the attacker nor the victim have spoken out about how the incident went down, but many have immediately cited the coronavirus outbreak as the cause for such apparent hysteria. For the last few days, there have been mass shortages of staples like toilet paper, water bottles, disinfectants, and more at stores across the country. Many have posted pictures of empty shelves online; others have noted that such products on Amazon are backordered for upwards of a week.

Below is a video of the incident.

WARNING: Though none of the images show any explicit stabbing, they do show violence and a man covered in blood.

BREAKING: A man was stabbed with a wine bottle over a pack of water at a Sam's Club in Hiram. 😳😳😳😳pic.twitter.com/KV5X7MiKpO — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) March 13, 2020

One of the people who shared pictures of the man covered in blood wrote, “This is 100% ridiculous! This happened at the Sam’s Club in Hiram!!! My friend is there and posted some pics!! Apparently this man and another man were fighting over FOOD!!! #LOOSINGFAITHINHUMANITY”

Another person tweeted, “Tons of police cars and ambulances at the local Sams in Hiram according to wife’s Facebook friends. Customer hit over head with bottle of wine over fight for toilet paper and rotisserie chicken. You can’t make this stuff up!”

Esto fue hoy a las 8pm en sam’s club de Secaucus NJ…. 2 pacas de agua by member y la gente súper nerviosa. Btw, gracias a dios no terminó en pelea. Pero casi casi…. #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/whhQylsdUs — Céss (@CessarLuna) March 13, 2020

The video above shows the frenzy over water bottles that took place at another Sam’s Club on March 12, in New Jersey.

The tweet, translated to English, read, “This was today at 8pm at sam’s club in Secaucus NJ …. 2 [packages] of water per member and super nervous people. Btw, thank god it didn’t end in a fight. But almost almost …”

This is a developing post and will be updated.

