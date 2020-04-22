Canine Coronavirus Vaccine: No, We Didn’t Have a Vaccine in 2001

A rumor has been circulating on Facebook, Twitter, and other social media channels claiming that we’ve had a coronavirus vaccine for COVID-19 since 2001. However, this rumor is false. The photo shows a canine coronavirus vaccine, which is a vaccine for dogs that covers a very different strain. Read on for more details.

The photo being circulated shows a vaccine vial labeled Canine Coronavirus Vaccine and the post reads: “Now this was 2001 tell me why 19 years later they say there is no vaccine share before they take it down again”

People who are now trying to share the post on Facebook have found that they can’t. Facebook has the post greyed out with a warning that reads: “False Information. Checked by independent fact-checkers.” You can click “See Why” but even then you can’t see or screenshot the original photo.

If you really want to see the original photo not greyed-out, you can still find it on Twitter. Here’s what it looks like:

The photo clearly shows a Canine Coronavirus Vaccine vial. It reads “Killed Virus” and discusses how it is only meant for use in dogs. It’s by Nobivac and is one dose. In fact, you can find the listing for the vaccine right here on Merck’s Nobviac webpage. It’s not a secret. The description reads: “Designed to enhance the immune response and offer protection against canine coronavirus.” It’s an inactivated virus designed to enhance immune response and approved for use in healthy dogs. Initial doses are typically given at six weeks and then a second dose is given two to four weeks later.

You can read the product label here. It notes: “In case of human exposure, contact a physician.”

The vaccine is for canine coronavirus (CCV), which is very different from SARS-CoV-2 or novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. This vaccine does not provide protection in humans to SARS-CoV-2 (or in dogs) and it’s not safe for use in humans, FactCheck.org noted.

In late March, Daily Beast warned readers not to take their dog’s coronavirus vaccine. Another variety of the vaccine is produced by Durvet, which also shouldn’t be taken by people. Veterinarians told Daily Beast they were worried people would take their pets’ vaccines.

The CCV vaccine doesn’t even provide dogs with cross-protection from other known canine coronavirus strains that cause respiratory symptoms, Daily Beast reported, so it won’t provide cross-protection against SARS-CoV-2 in dogs.

VCA Hospitals notes: “Canine coronavirus (CCoV) is not the same virus as SARS-CoV-2 that causes the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). CCoV does not affect people. CCoV causes gastrointestinal problems in dogs, as opposed to respiratory disease… This vaccine will only work for the CCoV type of coronavirus. It is not effective for the prevention of COVID-19.”

Details About CCoV (Canine Coronavirus)

Canine coronavirus was first discovered in 1971 and causes mild gastroenteritis (intestine inflammation with diarrhea as a symptom) in dogs, according to FactCheck.org.

CCV (also called CCoV) is common in dogs and similar diseases have been seen in raccoon dogs, foxes, and cats, Science Direct noted. The article warns that deaths in dogs from CCV have increased recently, even without a co-infection with a different disease. However, Daily Beast reported that healthy dogs tend to only have mild symptoms from this coronavirus strain, so some experts believe only sick or vulnerable dogs even need the vaccination.

Science Direct also reported that in 2003, a new respiratory coronavirus in dogs was discovered that was named “kennel cough” and that’s different from CCV. This new virus is also called canine respiratory coronavirus or CRCoV.

The CCV vaccine focuses on an enteric canine coronavirus (alphacoronavirus), while this 2003 betacoronavirus is of the respiratory variety. The CCV vaccine does not protect against kennel cough. Kennel cough is described as being more similar to a human cold and spreads to other dogs by aerosol transmission. In dogs, it can cause respiratory distress and pneumonia, lack of appetite, and sometimes death, although most dogs just have minor symptoms from it. Science Direct’s article noted in 2017: “Currently formulated canine vaccines do not include canine respiratory coronavirus, and those to canine enteric coronavirus are not cross-protective.”

There is no vaccine for CRCoV, and the vaccine for CCoV does not provide any protection for SARS-CoV-2.

