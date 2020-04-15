Mike Lavallee Dies: ‘True Fire’ Artist Dead at 60 Years Old

Mike Lavallee, the artist behind the “True Fire” airbrush technique, has died at the age of 60. Lavallee suffered a stroke on April 6 and suffered from a brain bleed. His death was not related to coronavirus.

Lavallee’s friend, Rocky Howsden, confirmed in a Facebook post that the gifted artist passed away at 4:00 p.m. on April 14. Heavy.com has reached out to Lavallee’s colleagues at his business, Killer Paint, for further comment on his death.

A subsequent post on Lavallee’s official Facebook page further confirmed his death. That post read in part, “Our hope here at Killer Paint is that he will be remembered for not only his amazing artwork but for the amazing man many of you knew him to be.” The statement went on, “He was our friend, teacher, and boss. We were all lucky to have been a part of, and witness, his crazy and wonderful life.” An auction of Lavallee’s work will be held in order to raise money to help his family to pay for his funeral.

Lavallee Underwent Surgery to Relieve the Swelling on His Brain Following His Stroke

Mike Lavallee – True Fire™ Rooster – Time-lapseProfessional Airbrush Artist Mike Lavallee of Killer Paint Airbrush Studio painting a True Fire™ Rooster.

At the time of writing, the most recent update on Lavallee’s condition on his official website said that he was “moving in the right direction.” The update asked Lavallee’s friends and fans to donate to his GoFundMe page in order to help to pay for the cost of his medical treatment. That page said Lavallee underwent surgery following his stroke to relieve the swelling on his brain.

At the time of writing, Lavallee’s fundraising page has raised close to $10,000. The ultimate goal of the page is $50,000. A second GoFundPage has also been set up. The operators of the official page say that the donations to the page will be consolidated and combined with those of the official page.

Lavallee Graduated From Butera Art School in Boston With a Degree in Sign Painting in 1979

Celebrity Airbrush Artist Mike Lavallee: Killer PaintFtC meets up with world-renowned artist Mike Lavallee, at his Killer Paint shop to learn about his "True Fire"™ custom paint technique and the incredible work that goes far beyond this technique alone. Lavallee's bespoke design has virtually no limits, and he has done everything from faux finishing and interior design to helicopters and private jets. Mike's clients range from your every day guy, to an extensive list of celebrities, and his work has been featured on several TV shows, such as Jesse James' "West Coast Choppers," "Monster Garage" on Discovery Channel, TLC's "Overhaulin," and "RIDES."

According to Killer Paint’s official website, Lavallee graduated from Butera Art School in Boston in 1979 with a degree in sign painting. That bio said that Lavallee fell in love with working on motorcycles after attending a rally in Laconia, New Hampshire. The profile then reads that Lavallee began, “Immersing himself in a decades-long trek he would travel the motorcycle circuit as an artist until choosing to settle in the Pacific Northwest.” In 1999, Lavallee opened his Killer Paint studio in Snohomish, Washington.

That bio ends with the words, ” It’s been a journey from one end of the country to another, some times being far easier than others. Along the way he’s touched lives, inspired awe, spread smiles and lived to the fullest. In Mike’s words, “What more could you ask for?””

Lavallee made multiple appearances in television series such as, Overhaulin’, Miami Ink and Monster Garage, according to his IMDb page. Lavallee’s official website credits the artist’s friendship with Jesse James of West Coast Choppers with beginning Lavallee’s television career.

