Mike Smith, the Stuntman, QAnon Follower & Trump Fan Behind ‘Out of Shadows’ Documentary

Mike Smith is the Hollywood stuntman between the conspiracy documentary, “Out of Shadows.”

Smith says in the documentary that while he rehabbed an injury on his pelvis that he suffered while filming, he had a spiritual awakening. Smith says, “I didn’t find God because I went to church.” Smith goes on to say that he became a Christian again because of his belief that Hollywood and the entertainment industry was influenced by Satan.

On his Twitter profile, Smith identifies himself as a “Follower of The Lord Jesus Christ American Patriot #MAGA #Qanon.” In order to promote the movie, Smith appeared on a pro-QAnon show hosted by user intheMatrixxx. In a description of the documentary, Smith calls it “the result of two years of blood, sweat, and tears by a team of woke professionals.” Smith adds that it was “independently funded and produced.”

According to his LinkedIn page, Smith was a former professional high diver before becoming a stuntman. Smith also refers to himself as a screenwriter, director and film production technologist. Smith says he is a member of the Writers Guild of America, the Actors Guild of America and the Directors Guild of America. Smith writes on his page, “Specialties: a leading authority on “film blueprinting” “micro-production” and “sharing” — new film design & production technologies.”

Smith highlights on his LinkedIn page that he has worked for some of the biggest movie studios in the world including Paramount, Warner Brothers and Sony. Smith says he attended Auburn University.

Smith says in the documentary that the 2014 Sony email hack following the movie, “The Interview,” which poked fun at North Korea, led him to believe that the CIA had a nefarious influence in Hollywood.

A review from the conservative outlet The Vigilant Citizen even highlighted some of the claims in the documentary saying, ” The documentary does sometimes go into unverified “conspiracy-101” territory (i.e. the origins of the word “television”) which may detract from its overall message.” Although the outlet overall gave the documentary a favorable review.

Also featured in the documentary is former CIA operative and conspiracy theorist Kevin Schipp. Schipp highlights the CIA’s use of the motion picture industry to promote the agency during and following World War II. A practice that has been widely reported on in the past. Schipp alleges in the documentary that the CIA’s, Operation Mockingbird, a practice of the agency recruiting journalists to write favorable stories about the CIA, is still in operation.

Pro-Pizzagate journalist Liz Crokin is featured heavily in the documentary saying, “Not only is the mainstream media complicit—I would argue that they’re accessories in the crimes against children.” While Smith says of Crokin, “Not only is the mainstream media complicit—I would argue that they’re accessories in the crimes against children.” In 2017, Crokin wrote a blog post for Townhall in which she alleged that President Donald Trump was responsible for “busting” sex trafficking rings. In October 2016, Buzzfeed reported, “Four women who competed in the 1997 Miss Teen USA beauty pageant said Donald Trump walked into the dressing room while contestants — some as young as 15 — were changing.”

