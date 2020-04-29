The Foreigner Challenge: TikTok Users Warn of Disturbing Trend

The foreigner challenge is a TikTok trend that appeared in April 2020, according to multiple users of the platform. References to the challenge began on YouTube, Twitter and Reddit during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Urban Dictionary, the challenge involves minor males and females posting sexually explicit videos of themselves with the song “Foreigner” by rapper Pop Smoke playing in the background.

Social Media Accounts Began Complaining About The Foreigner Challenge on April 22

Heavy has reached out to TikTok’s public relations department in order to determine if the foreigner challenge is real.

stop the foreigner challenge.almost cried at the end of the video because of how much this breaks me on the inside. please stay safe on the internet… i love you. 2020-04-28T02:18:09.000Z

TikTok star Drama Kween posted a video detailing what she knows about the foreigner challenge.

Two Reddit threads were started on the foreigner challenge, the first on April 26, the second on April 28, in order to draw attention to the controversy. There are tweets mentioning the foreigner challenge going back to April 22.

The Song ‘Foreigner’ Has Been Described as Being ‘Slow-Moving Anthem’ About ‘Lavish & Expensive Foreign Items’

Rapper Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot dead on February 19, 2020. He was 20 years old. Jackson was shot dead after four assailants entered the home he was renting in the Hollywood Hills around 4:30 a.m. Jackson was wounded multiple times. At the time of writing, no arrests have been made in the killing.

For the song “Foreigner,” “Pop Smoke recruits A Boogie wit da Hoodie for a slow-moving anthem in which they boast about their lavish and expensive foreign items. They drop references to world-renowned brands including Lamborghinis, Mike Amiris, and Christian Dior to flex their wealth,” according to Genius.com. The song was released on February 7, 2020.

This Is Not the 1st Scandal Involving TikTok During the Coronavirus Quarantine

This is not the first scandal to impact TikTok in April 2020. A week before the foreigner challenge became a social media trend, TikTok star, Emmuhlu publicly apologized after a video showing her using a racial slur repeatedly went viral. In the wake of the scandal, Emmuhlu deleted all of her social media profiles aside from her TikTok page.

