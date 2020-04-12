Tim Brooke-Taylor Dead: Comedian Dies of Coronavirus at 79

Comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor, who is known for his part of The Goodies UK comedy trio, has died due to complications with COVID-19, ABC News reported. Along with Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, the three comedians starred in the British sketch show The Goodies from 1970 until 1982.

As per ABC News, Brooke-Taylor’s agent confirmed the comedian died “from COVID-19” on Sunday morning. It is unclear if Brooke-Taylor was admitted to a hospital during his fight with COVID-19.

He was 79 years old. Brooke-Taylor is survived by his wife Christine Weadon and their two sons. The comedian was born in the English town of Buxton, Derbyshire, on July 17, 1940.

Tim Brooke-Taylor Had a Comedy Career That Spanned Over 60 Years

The comedian started performing in comedy sketches while attending Cambridge University. During that time, he performed with other young comedians who developed into famous British comedians as well, including John Cleese and his The Goodies co-stars Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie.

Brooke-Taylor started in television and radio in the 1960’s, and in 1970, he started The Goodies with Garden and Oddie. The comedy sketch show aired 77 episodes from 1970 to 1982.

The trio operated under the brief of “anything, anytime,” and during the 12 years, they came out with beloved sketches and songs. One of their songs, “Funky Gibbon,” hit number four on the UK Singles Chart, and number 79 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1975.

In 1982, the sketch show was canceled due to economic reasons. Since then, the trio performed many reunion shows.

Tim Brooke-Taylor Friends & Fans React to the Comedian’s Death

Thank you everyone who has sent kind messages about the loss of Tim. It’s devastating to lose a friend and colleague of 50+ years. Fun, sociable and adorably silly, Tim was a class act. Our thoughts are with his family. — Graeme Garden (@GraemeGarden1) April 12, 2020

Brooke-Taylor’s The Goodies co-star Graeme Garden tweeted, “Thank you everyone who has sent kind messages about the loss of Tim. It’s devastating to lose a friend and colleague of 50+ years. Fun, sociable and adorably silly, Tim was a class act. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Fifty years and he only got cross with me once… well maybe twice… no quite a lot actually! No one could wear silly costumes or do dangerous stunts like Tim. I know it hurt cos he used to cry a lot. Sorry Timbo. A true visual comic and a great friend x. — Bill Oddie Official (@BillOddie) April 12, 2020

His other The Goodies co-star Bill Oddie tweeted, “Fifty years and he only got cross with me once… well maybe twice… no quite a lot actually! No one could wear silly costumes or do dangerous stunts like Tim. I know it hurt cos he used to cry a lot. Sorry Timbo. A true visual comic and a great friend.”

Just heard the devastating news of the death of Tim Brooke-Taylor. A hero for as long as I can remember, and –on a few golden occasions – a colleague and collaborator on I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue. Gentle, kind, funny, wise, warm, but piercingly witty when he chose to be. So sad — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) April 12, 2020

English actor Stephen Fry tweeted, “Just heard the devastating news of the death of Tim Brooke-Taylor. A hero for as long as I can remember, and –on a few golden occasions – a colleague and collaborator on I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue. Gentle, kind, funny, wise, warm, but piercingly witty when he chose to be. So sad.”

I was obsessed with ‘The Goodies’ as a child, the first comedy show I really loved. I queued up to get the Goodies’ autographs as a grown-up, and got to meet Tim Brooke-Taylor more recently at a party. I was in total awe, but he was so kind & generous. It is so sad he is gone. pic.twitter.com/wxyGpJoyIU — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) April 12, 2020

Children’s author David Williams said, “I was obsessed with ‘The Goodies’ as a child, the first comedy show I really loved. I queued up to get the Goodies’ autographs as a grown-up, and got to meet Tim Brooke-Taylor more recently at a party. I was in total awe, but he was so kind & generous. It is so sad he is gone.”

So sad to hear that the great Tim Brooke Taylor has died. A wonderful man, so many happy times sat next to him on I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue. Here we are with Barry, Colin and Graeme at a celebration of the show in January. He was on great form. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/9CfottzJVe — Rob Brydon (@RobBrydon) April 12, 2020

Welsh comedian Rob Brydon tweeted, “So sad to hear that the great Tim Brooke Taylor has died. A wonderful man, so many happy times sat next to him on I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue. Here we are with Barry, Colin and Graeme at a celebration of the show in January. He was on great form. My thoughts are with his family.”

