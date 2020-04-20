WATCH: Trump Tells CBS Reporter Weijia Jiang ‘Keep Your Voice Down’

During the White House daily press briefing on Sunday, Donald Trump got heated after CBS reporter Weijia Jiang challenged the president about not warning Americans about coronavirus while it was “spreading like wildfire through the month of February.”

“Why did you wait so long to warn them,” Jiang asked. “And why didn’t you have social distancing until March 16?’

In response, Trump first asks what news outlet she’s with and then says to her, “Nice and easy. Nice and easy. Just relax.” Jiang hadn’t raised her voice. She continues to questions him again, but Trump cuts her off and responds by saying, “Keep your voice down.” Her voice was not raised.

WATCH: Reporter: You knew #coronavirus was spreading like wildfire in Feb. You held rallies. Trump: Just relax. We cut off China. Reporter: (Pressing him.) Trump: Keep your voice down. Trump is ABSOLUTELY out of control. WILL NOT ANSWER, just bullies.pic.twitter.com/dGizBIyhEI — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) April 19, 2020

Jiang refused to be belittled by the President and kept pressing on about his delay in issuing a real warning to the American people about coronavirus. Instead, as Jiang mentioned, Trump was holding massive press rallies, and continuing on his campaign trail as if everything was normal.

Trump dismissed the idea that he was late in responding to coronavirus. He said, “I was very very, early” and that “the Democrats did nothing.” Jiang countered, “When you issued the ban, the virus was already here.”