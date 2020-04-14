WATCH: Barack Obama Endorses Joe Biden in New Video

Former President Barack Obama endorsed Democratic candidate Joe Biden for the upcoming presidential election in a video message released on Tuesday. Obama and his former vice president, Biden, spent eight years in The White House and were known to be more than leaders and colleagues; they were also friends.

Until now Obama has been silent regarding who he endorsed, as a large pool of Democratic candidates slowly suspended their campaigns after primary voters made their voices heard.

In his nearly 12-minute long video endorsement, Obama said, “…I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States. Choosing Joe to be my Vice President was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend. And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a President right now.”

Obama said that Biden makes a better candidate because of the competition from the other candidates.

“Now Joe will be a better candidate for having run the gauntlet of primaries and caucuses alongside one of the most impressive Democratic fields ever. Each of our candidates were talented and decent, with a track record of accomplishment, smart ideas, and serious visions for the future.” He even gives a special shout-out to Bernie Sanders, who he calls “an American original.”

Obama referenced the need for competent leadership during the coronavirus pandemic and said Biden would be the person to do that.

“Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery,” Obama said. “And I know he’ll surround himself with good people – experts, scientists, military officials who actually know how to run the government and care about doing a good job running the government, and know how to work with our allies, and who will always put the American people’s interests above their own.”

You can watch Obama’s endorsement video here:

Biden did consistently well in several primaries, winning South Carolina, Arizona, Florida, and Illinois. Last night Biden won 63 percent of the primary vote in Wisconsin, according to NPR, which may have been moot since the other Democratic hopefuls had already dropped out of the race. Many endorsed Biden over Sanders, who was the last to suspend his campaign. Sanders officially endorsed Biden on Monday.