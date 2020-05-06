Courtney Brousseau: Twitter Employee Killed in San Francisco Drive-By Shooting

A 22-year-old Twitter employee and YMCA volunteer, Courtney Brousseau, died on Monday of injuries sustained in a drive-by shooting on Friday in San Francisco. According to NBC Bay Area, Brousseau was hit by gunfire on Friday night just after 8:20 p.m. in San Francisco’s Mission District, around 14th and Guerrero streets.

In addition to working at Twitter, Brousseau volunteered at the California YMCA Youth & Government. His profile on the website states that he recently graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, as a double major in Economics and Computer Science. The profile states: “Courtney explains that his joy from volunteering stems from his own enjoyment of being a delegate in middle and high school, paired with a love for teaching current delegates about the court program.”

The Shooting Occurred on Friday Night as Brousseau Was Walking Home From Dolores Park

Brousseau tragically posted on Twitter just minutes before the fatal shooting, writing: “I just ate a delicious burrito in Dolores park and for a brief moment everything felt okay.”

I just ate a delicious burrito in Dolores park and for a brief moment everything felt okay pic.twitter.com/bTyWotvXDF — Courtney Brousseau (@cbrewsayso) May 2, 2020

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, police said that Brousseau was on his way home from Dolores Park at 8:22 p.m. when “50 to 60 shots were fired at the intersection of Rosa Parks Lane and Guerrero Street.”

An 18-year-old was also hit by gunfire but his injuries were non-life-threatening. Brousseau was critically injured and brought to the hospital where he was put on life support. He died on Monday night at around 7 p.m.

A San Francisco police spokesperson, Officer Robert Rueca, said that there have been no arrests made at this time: “This active and ongoing homicide investigation is looking into all aspects,” but officers are “not confirming or ruling anything out.”

Brousseau’s Friends & Colleagues Are In Shock at His Death & Are Mourning His Passing

Many of Brousseau’s friends and colleagues are expressing shock at his death and mourning the passing of a young person with such promise. Jeffrey Tumlin, the director of transportation for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, posted:

Courtney Brousseau is who I wished my 22-year-old self could have been. https://t.co/0FOEI4TqRc — Jeffrey Tumlin (@jeffreytumlin) May 4, 2020

He wrote: “Courtney Brousseau is who I wished my 22-year-old self could have been.”

BART posted about Brousseau’s advocacy for public transport in San Francisco:

We at BART will forever miss you, Courtney. Courtney asked us tough questions and demanded accountability while being our biggest supporter. We will never forget the joy you expressed when you finally boarded a Fleet of the Future train. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/homWU0yw8N — SFBART (@SFBART) May 5, 2020

The tweet reads: “We at BART will forever miss you, Courtney. Courtney asked us tough questions and demanded accountability while being our biggest supporter. We will never forget the joy you expressed when you finally boarded a Fleet of the Future train. Rest In Peace.”

A Twitter spokesperson emailed the San Francisco Chronicle a statement that reads: “We are heartbroken to confirm the passing of a Twitter employee involved in a shooting last week. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates at this difficult time.”

One friend posted on Twitter: “Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Please understand if I don’t respond right away. I’m devastated. Courtney was such a joyful presence in my life and this was so sudden. I’m sorry Courtney, I know you were going to do so many great things.”

Another wrote: “I remember thinking when I met Courtney Brousseau, while he was an undergrad at Berkeley and starting Code for Berkeley, that whatever the future has in store, we’re going to be OK because people like Courtney will lead us. Like so many, I’m heartbroken today.”

READ NEXT: Illinois Carpenter Who Built Crosses for Mass Shooting Victims Dies