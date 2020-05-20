Mike Schultz Shows 50-Lb Weight Loss Following Covid-19 Battle

Mike Schultz is the San Francisco nurse who lost 50 pounds following a battle with coronavirus. Schultz’s side-by-side photo showing the weight loss went viral in May 2020.

The most recent post on Schultz’s page sees him share the happy news that he had been sent home from the hospital. Happily, Schultz mentions that he stopped at McDonald’s on his way home. Schultz was being treated at New England Sinai Hospital. Schultz has previously said that he had no underlying health conditions.

1. Schultz Had to Be Sedated for 6 Weeks

Schultz, 43, posted the photo on May 11. At the time of writing, the picture has received over 18,000 likes. Schultz said in the caption of the photo that he had been sedated for six weeks. He added that due to pneumonia, his lung capacity has been reduced. Schultz spent eight weeks in the hospital, away from family and friends. Schultz concluded the post by writing:

Getting stronger everyday and working to increase my lung capacity. I’ll get back to where I was in healthier ways this time….maybe even do cardio.

In the space of those six weeks, Schultz’s weight went from 190 to 140 pounds.

2. Schultz Says: ‘I You Think You’re Too Young to Get Covid-19, Think Again’

In a post on May 6, Schultz wrote that he was able to eat and drink what he wanted after passing a medical test. Schultz also paid tribute to his boyfriend, renowned Boston-area DJ J Warren aka Josh Hebblethwaite. Schultz said that the couple hadn’t seen each other since March 17.

Schultz then took the opportunity to remind everybody, “This disease is no joke people. If you think you’re too young to get it, think again.”

Schultz said in an interview with Buzzfeed News that after six weeks of being sedated and intubated, he lost his sense of time. Schultz said, “I thought only a week had gone by. I was so weak. This was one of the most frustrating parts. I couldn’t hold my cellphone; it was so heavy. I couldn’t type, because my hands shook so much.”

3. Schultz Was One of 38 People Who Became Sick Following Their Attendance at Winter Party Festival in Miami Beach in March 2020

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8nH-fVJ3wq/

Pink News was the first to report in April 2020 that Schultz was one of the attendees at the Winter Party Festival in Miami Beach who had contracted coronavirus. During his time at the festival, Schultz posted several photos of himself in Miami Beach. In total, 38 people contracted coronavirus at Winter Party, three people died.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8YHmP1pcw4/

Schultz told Buzzfeed News about the feeling around coronavirus during the festival saying, “We knew it was out there. There were no real restrictions in place, though. No lockdowns. We just thought, Well, we gotta wash our hands more and be wary of touching our face.” Schultz said that he and his boyfriend have received negative comments on social media due to their attendance at Winter Party.

On March 10, Schultz traveled to Boston alongside Hebblethwaite following an “amazing” weekend in Florida, according to Pink News. Hebblethwaite had been a DJ at the event. It was there that Schultz first noticed the symptoms before being hospitalized a few days later.

4. Schultz Calls His Boyfriend Josh His ‘Guardian Angel’

https://www.instagram.com/p/B84Q9WYprag/

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Schultz to pay for the medical costs incurred from a two-month stay in the hospital. The most recent update on the page saw Schultz share the news that he had been released from the hospital. Schultz said:

After 57 days in the hospital and rehab unable to see any visitors, I’m finally going home!! I plan on continuing my recovering with my guardian angel and boyfriend, Josh, who checked in on my several times a day if not more. I’m am forever thankful for everyone’s donations, kind words, and prayers. I truly believe they helped me get through this horribly scary ordeal. But first I have to make a stop at McDonald’s for a yummy shake.

In a Facebook post following Schultz’s release from the hospital, Hebblethwaite said that his boyfriend “inspires me with his strength and courage!” The couple has been together since the summer of 2019.

5. Schultz Has Done Multiple Modeling Photo Shoots as a Leather Daddy

https://www.instagram.com/p/B46JvUmHXbB/

Multiple posts on Schultz’s Instagram page show him modeling in leather wear. Those posts are accompanied with the hashtag “leatherdaddy.”

On his Instagram bio, Mike Schultz describes himself as being “Made in Detroit.” Schultz said that he is a San Francisco-based registered nurse. Schultz goes by the moniker The Bearded Nurse on his profile. He has over 30,000 followers.

