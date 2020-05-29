Operation Pridefall: 4chan Users Plot Pride Month Cyber Sabotage

Operation Pridefall is a 4chan campaign where users are being encouraged to cyber sabotage companies that support pride month in June 2020.

An archived thread on the controversial web forum was posted on May 10. It was titled, “OPERATION: PRIDEFALL – Begins June 1st.” The user who began the thread is anonymous. The user alleges in the post that the phrase Pride Month is used as “a code word for the degeneracy that is LGBT activism.”

The user describes big businesses that support Pride Month as creating social media posts that “get very little engagement.” Therefore, the user says that 4chan members can create fake social media profiles and publish comments on these businesses’ posts.

The original post includes guidelines on how to create temporary social media accounts. The post contains links to memes that can be used for sabotage.

The 4chan User Is Asking People to Post ‘Disturbing Redpills’

The user asks followers to post “disturbing redpills” on these posts. The red pill is a common term in the alt-right community, according to The Washington Post. The term refers to the 1999 movie The Matrix. At one point, the lead character is given the choice of whether he wants to stay in the real world. In order to do so, he must take the red pill.

The Dictionary.com entry for red pill says that in 2012 a Reddit thread was created titled “The Red Pill.” The thread argued that it was men and not women who were oppressed by society.

Posters Are Being Asked to Not Post ‘Nazi/Hitler S***’

The user asks his followers to keep their posts “normie palatable /friendly.” The post adds, “The goal is to make them question whether what they are supporting is really the right thing.”

In another section of the post, the user says that Operation Pridefall was launched initially prior to Pride Month 2019. The user said that the campaign was a “decent success but we can do much better.”

A video promoting the start of Operation Pridefall is being shared online. THe video shows Pepe the Frog, a meme typically associated with far-right politics, in various situations. In one, Pepe the Frog aims a sniper rifle at a drag queen.

Another 4chan thread on Pride Month asks users to boycott companies that support gay rights. That user calls for a boycott of companies that support “feminism, social justice, diversity, inclusivity, equality, equity, open borders, transgender children, hate speech laws, globalism, tolerance, acceptance, body positivity, safe spaces, trigger warnings, multiculturalism, political correctness and all other Cultural Marxist/leftist subversion.”

That user promises that the companies that support Pride Month will be “bankrupt in less than a year” if 4chan users all band together.

This Is Not the First Time that 4chan Users Have Targeted the LGBTQ Community

This is not the first time that 4chan users have targeted LGBTQ people. In January 2019, NBC News reported that 4chan users were posing as gay men to solicit risque photos of other gay men as a means to tie homosexuality to pedophilia.

Snopes has also published an article debunking a fake gay pride flag that featured a message suggesting the movement was pro-pedophilia.

