Timothy Klausutis, Lori Klausutis’ Husband, Asks Twitter To Delete Trump Posts

Timothy John Klausutis is an engineering researcher and the widower of Lori Kaye Klausutis, a former employee of current “Morning Joe” MSNBC co-host and then-Congressman, Joe Scarborough.

Klausutis, 28, fell and hit her head after experiencing cardiac arrhythmia in what the medical examiner ruled an accidental death. However, President Donald Trump has raised suspicions about the manner and circumstances of her death with several tweets suggesting she was murdered by Scarborough, a frequent critic of Trump and his administration.

Recently, Klausutis sent Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey a letter imploring him to delete Trump’s tweets for what he said was a violation of the company’s policy.

Twitter has said they would not be unable to take it down:

Despite plea to @jack from Lori Klausutis' widow, Twitter says this morning it will NOT be removing Trump's tweets that insinuate @JoeNBC was responsible for Klausutis’ death. — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) May 26, 2020

However, the platform recently labeled two of Trump’s tweets as “potentially misleading,” according to reporting from The Verge.

Klausutis’ Wife Died After She Fell And Hit Her Head, the Medical Examiner Found

An article from the Naples Daily News described how Klausutis was found July 20 around 8 a.m. by a couple who had an appointment at the Fort Walton Beach office. According to the article, she was found in a slumped position on the floor, near a desk.

Police investigated her death and determined that there was “no outward indication of suicide.” Later on, the medical examiner determined that her death was accidental and caused by a cardiac arrhythmia which triggered her to fall and hit her head on a desk, according to the Tallahassee Democrat:

The medical examiner ruled she died after an irregular heartbeat caused her to lose consciousness and she hit her head on her desk causing a blood clot that killed her … News reports at the time said Klausutis had told people she wasn’t feeling well the day before she died.

In his letter to Dorsey, Klausutis said that his wife suffered from an undiagnosed heart condition.

“Her passing is the single most painful thing that I have ever had to deal with in my 52 years and continues to haunt her parents and sister,” he wrote as part of his letter to Twitter. “I have mourned my wife every day since her passing. I have tried to honor her memory and our marriage.”

Klausutis Has Asked Twitter To Delete Trump’s Posts About His Wife

A lot of interest in this story about Psycho Joe Scarborough. So a young marathon runner just happened to faint in his office, hit her head on his desk, & die? I would think there is a lot more to this story than that? An affair? What about the so-called investigator? Read story! https://t.co/CjBXBXxoNS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020

In a letter to Twitter Klausutis sent to Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey and published in a New York Times opinion piece, Klausutis implored the platform to delete Trump’s posts about his wife, which Trump has used to accuse Scarborough, a long-time critic of his, of murder.

Klausutis has said that he feels he is being more than fair and that the tweet contained misinformation that Klausutis found disparaging to his wife’s memory:

The President’s tweet that suggests that Lori was murdered — without any evidence (and contrary to the official autopsy) — is a violation of Twitter’s community rules and terms of service. An ordinary user like me would be banished from the platform for such a tweet but I am only asking that these tweets be removed.

Klausutis said the renewed focus on his wife’s death and the accusations that Trump has made over Twitter has made him “angry as well as frustrated and grieved.” Klausutis referred to the messages as filth and asked Twitter to consider that his wife’s niece and two nephews might encounter it if it were allowed to remain up. Klausutis accused Trump of having “used the memory of my dead wife and perverted it perceived political gain.”

In the letter, Klausutis not only slammed Trump but others who have implied that his wife was murdered, saying “There has been a constant barrage of falsehoods, half-truths, innuendo and conspiracy theories since the day she died.” Klausutis said he has considered it his duty as her former husband to protect her memory in death as vehemently as he would have protected her in life.

Many on Twitter have been supportive of Klausutis’ request:

@Twitter Please listen to Timothy J Klausutis PHD and remove all of trumps cruel lies about his wife’s tragic death. As he said in a letter to your CEO, Jack Dorsey, ANY other persons account would have been suspended or removed for spreading lies about the cause of death. — leslie (@lesliesusan27) May 26, 2020

In response to these most recent accusations, Scarborough said on his program that Trump was being “incredibly cruel” to Klausutis and his family as well as Lori’s family.

Klausutis Holds A Doctorate And Worked for the Air Force

Klausutis, a Florida native, is a member of The International Society for Optics and Photonics (SPIE) and according to his LinkedIn profile, he was also a member of the United Staes Air Force Research Lab. According to a book written by Jim Fisher, he worked at Elgin Air Force Base.

Klausustis signed his name as Timothy Klausutis, Ph.D. and described himself as a research engineer in his letter to Twitter. He has written and published scholarly works on data compression at the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he wrote his thesis.

Some of his papers there, according to Research Gate, include “Variable block size adaptive lapped transform-based image coding,” “Adaptive lapped transform-based image coding,” “Adaptive lapped transform-based image and video coding” and “Active compression: a framework for video conferencing at very low bit rates.”

Klausutis married Lori on June 14, 1997. Klausutis said “being married to Lori” was one of his best honors in an internet account. The couple shared a home in Niceville, Florida, a panhandle city roughly 150 miles west of Tallahassee.

READ NEXT: How Joe Scarborough’s Florida Office Worker Lori Klausutis Really Died