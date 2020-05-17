Wipe It Down Challenge: How to Do the TikTok Challenge

TikTok users are constantly finding new challenges to participate in during the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown. A new challenge has emerged called the “Wipe It Down” challenge that has users changing their outfit mid-video while wiping down their mirror. At the time of this writing, the “wipeitdown” hashtag on TikTok has over 460 million views, and the “wipeitdownchallenge” hashtag has over 20 million views.

To participate in the challenge, you’ll need two different outfits, a mirror, a cleaner to use on the mirror, a cloth, a camera and a tripod. If you don’t have a tripod, you may be able to find something else to keep your camera in an upright position while recording.

Here’s how to participate in the Wipe It Down TikTok challenge:

What the Wipe It Down TikTok Challenge Looks Like

Here is a video compilation of different TikTok users participating in the Wipe It Down challenge:

Wipe it down challengeHey yo tiktoker check merch ~ https://bit.ly/3b8zdLc Get Girls Apparel here: http://bit.ly/HeyyotiktokcheckGirlsMerch Get Memes Apparel here: http://bit.ly/HeyyotiktokcheckMemeMerch Extra 5% Off Order Over $49, Discount Code: TIKTOK5 Extra 7% Off Order Over $79, Discount Code: TIKTOK7 Extra 10% Off Order Over $99, Discount Code: TIKTOK10 Give your room the glow up it deserves with GlowUpLEDs. Purchases support this channel! https://glowupleds.com/?ref=Heyyotiktokcheck 🔥 10% off with code “TIKTOK10”and 🔥 FREE shipping to the U.S.A.! #tiktok #tiktokmemes #tiktoktrending #tiktokdance FOLLOW THE CREATORS ON TIKTOK 2020-05-15T15:14:43Z

Creators record themselves wearing two different outfits while wiping down a mirror. The idea is that someone will wear one outfit, start wiping down a mirror, and while wiping, they magically change into a more stylish or trendy look.

While in their new outfit, they wipe the mirror again and then they change back to their original outfit, typically looking shocked with what happened.

How to Do the Wipe It Down TikTok Challenge

First, dress in the outfit that you want to originally wear at the start of the TikTok video. Typically users want this outfit to be the lesser of the two. For example, if you’re wanting to change into a graduation gown, maybe your first outfit will be pajamas.

Once you have your outfit, set your camera up in front of the mirror on an angle so you can see your body and face in the mirror. Make sure you keep the camera in the same position for each clip.

To make things easy, you can have three clips for the TikTok video. Clip one will be you wiping the mirror while wearing your first outfit, clip two will be you wearing your second outfit and doing one more wipe, and clip three will be you wearing your first outfit looking shocked, excited or feeling whatever emotion you want.

To start:

Record yourself wiping down the mirror in your first outfit. Then, record yourself wearing the same outfit making the reaction you want to your second outfit. Lastly, record yourself wiping down the mirror in your second outfit.

Make sure you’re standing in the same spot when wiping, because you want the transitions between outfits to look seamless. For the best transition between outfits, make sure to wipe over the reflection of your face.

The song that is used for the challenge is “Wipe It Down” by BMW Kenny.

Once you’ve recorded all of the clips in your TikTok app, trim the clips to your liking by using the “Adjust Clips” option in the video editor. Change the order of your clips around if you recorded your first outfit clips before you wore the second outfit.

When your clips are lined up and trimmed properly, click the “Sounds” option in the editor and search for “Wipe It Down” by BMW Kenny. Add the song. Upload your finished product and you’re done!

READ NEXT: Autism Challenge: TikTok Challenge Sparks Outrage Online