Adam Abdul-Jabbar, Kareem’s Son, Accused of Stabbing Neighbor

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has been arrested and accused of stabbing a neighbor multiple times. According to records obtained by TMZ sports, Abdul-Jabbar was booked on one count of assault with a deadly weapon. He has since been released from custody.

Abdul-Jabbar is 28 years old. His father is known for his success in the NBA, playing 20 seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers. During his time in the NBA, Kareem won six NBA championships and six MVP Awards. Since retiring in 1989, Kareem’s time has been punctuated by social justice efforts. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for these efforts in 2016.

The Abdul-Jabbar family has not spoken publicly about the event yet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Abdul-Jabbar Was Arrested in San Clemente, California This Week

Abdul-Jabbar was arrested near his family home in San Clemente, California this week. Per TMZ Sports, police responded to calls about a stabbing at approximately 10 PM in the evening on June 9.

Police documents read, “The suspect, who is the neighbor of the victim, was arrested without incident.” The neighbor was admitted to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Abdul-Jabbar, 28, Appeared With His Father on Family Feud in 2017

Abdul-Jabbar has kept a relatively low profile over the years, as the son of an extremely famous man. However, he did appear with his father for an episode of Family Feud in 2017. You can see a clip of the video above.

This is a developing post and will be updated.