Pilot Missing After American Fighter Jet Crashes In Britain

An American fighter jet crashed during a routine training exercise in Great Britain this morning and rescue crews have not yet found the aircraft or the pilot. The pilot’s name has not yet been made public.

The F-15C Eagle went down in the North Sea, which is off the eastern coast of England, at 9:40 a.m. local time. The jet was part of the 48th Fighter Wing at Royal Air Force Lakenheath in Suffolk, England.

According to a statement from the Air Force, the pilot was the only person on board. U.K. Search and Rescue teams were called in to help with the recovery operation. The commander of the 48th Fighter Wing, Col. Will Marshall, said in a video statement that updates would be provided “while prioritizing respect and consideration for the pilot’s family.”

Here’s what you need to know:

It Was Not Clear Whether the Pilot Ejected Or Issued a Distress Call

There were at least four fighter jets in the air before the F-15C Eagle crashed. The RAF Lakenheath base posted a photo on Twitter showing three jets in the air around the same time the crash occurred. The photo appeared to have been taken by one of the pilots. The caption read, “Ready to take on Monday like…#WeAreLiberty! #ReadyAF”

"Search and Rescue effort are currently under way, but the pilot and of the aircraft is still missing. We will provide updates as they become available, while prioritizing respect and consideration for the pilot's family." – Col. Will Marshall

Based on the Air Force’s statement, it was not clear whether the pilot ejected before the aircraft went down. It was also unclear whether the pilot communicated that there was a problem or made a distress call, the New York Times reported.

The Jet Was Believed to Have Crashed About 74 Nautical Miles Off the Coast: Report

Local news outlet Sky News, citing the Coastguard, reported that search and rescue teams had information that the aircraft had gone down about 74 nautical miles off the East Yorkshire coast. It was also reported that based on flight tracking tools, the aircraft may have circled before going down. Helicopters, lifeboats and other vessels responded to the area to look for the jet and the pilot.

RAF Lakenheath is the largest U.S. Air Force-operated base in England, according to the base’s website. It’s also the only American base in Europe that houses an F-15 fighter wing. The 48th Fighter Wing is also known by its nickname, the Statue of Liberty Wing.

There are more than 4,500 active-duty military members at Lakenheath. Its mission is laid out on the website: