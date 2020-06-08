WATCH: Black Man Shot in Seattle Protests

Twitter/ @AGarlandPhoto A black man is attended to by medics after being shot at protests in Seattle.

Preliminary reports are emerging that a black man has been shot during a George Floyd protest in Seattle over the weekend.

Video shows the moments a man crashes through a metal barricade in the middle of a protest at 11th and Pine near Capitol Hill in Seattle with a gun.

As the armed man pulls up in the middle of the protest, a man who approaches the driver’s seat window is then seen falling backwards onto the ground.

The armed man can then be seen emerging from his car, brandishing a weapon as he passes through the scattering crowd.

Protests have erupted across the U.S. in response to the death of black man George Floyd while in police custody.

This footage was taken from a livestream that was occurring the moment the incident happened, on Sunday evening June 7, posted by New York Times correspondent Mike Baker:

According to Baker, authorities say “the man is in custody, one person shot is in the hospital in stable condition.”

A 26-year-old man called Daniel, who was reportedly on the ground at 11th and Pine, was interviewed by reporter Alex Garland moments after he was shot and as he was being assisted with walking by street medics.

“I see a car, going down Pine. I catch him, I push him in the face. I hear the gunshot go off in my arm. I moved right in time when he reaches up, but my whole thing was to protect those people down there.”

Witness described seeing a car “speeding down the street full force” and hearing people “screaming to get people out of the way.” They also said they saw Daniel “reaching in the car” to stop the armed man before falling.

The alleged shooter was captured by waiting police:

Freelance Reuters journalist Lindsey Wasson captured a picture of the alleged shooter:

Wasson reported that a man with a cane was seen on the ground after police and members of the National Guard rushed a protest barricade at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle:

More information will be posted as this story develops.

