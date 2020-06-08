WATCH: Black Man Shot in Seattle Protests

Preliminary reports are emerging that a black man has been shot during a George Floyd protest in Seattle over the weekend.

Video shows the moments a man crashes through a metal barricade in the middle of a protest at 11th and Pine near Capitol Hill in Seattle with a gun.

As the armed man pulls up in the middle of the protest, a man who approaches the driver’s seat window is then seen falling backwards onto the ground.

The armed man can then be seen emerging from his car, brandishing a weapon as he passes through the scattering crowd.

Protests have erupted across the U.S. in response to the death of black man George Floyd while in police custody.

This footage was taken from a livestream that was occurring the moment the incident happened, on Sunday evening June 7, posted by New York Times correspondent Mike Baker:

A man just drove through a crowd of demonstrators in Seattle and then appeared to shoot someone. Authorities say the man is in custody, one person shot is in the hospital in stable condition. Here's a capture from a FB livestream, via twitch pic.twitter.com/tlaqvpwGjm — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) June 8, 2020

A man drove through 11th and hit a barricade. He exited his car and flashed a gun. The police say they have the man in custody and have the gun. They asked for anybody who is hurt to come to the barricade. A man was on the ground on 11th and Pine. He’s up now. pic.twitter.com/47eZZOvG59 — Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) June 8, 2020

I got quick video of moment a man drove car at protesters at 11th and Pine. He hit barricade, jumped out of car with pistol. Brandished. Ran into crowd. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/JIZ0sHXLVs — Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) June 8, 2020

According to Baker, authorities say “the man is in custody, one person shot is in the hospital in stable condition.”

A 26-year-old man called Daniel, who was reportedly on the ground at 11th and Pine, was interviewed by reporter Alex Garland moments after he was shot and as he was being assisted with walking by street medics.

“I see a car, going down Pine. I catch him, I push him in the face. I hear the gunshot go off in my arm. I moved right in time when he reaches up, but my whole thing was to protect those people down there.”

Story unclear at the moment but young man shot on 11th and Pine. Daniel, 26, wanted to tell his story. With the help of other medics I got a tourniquet on his arm. Street medics were on the spot with gauze and pressure. He walked off the scene. pic.twitter.com/g9Ism58YkF — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) June 8, 2020

Witness described seeing a car “speeding down the street full force” and hearing people “screaming to get people out of the way.” They also said they saw Daniel “reaching in the car” to stop the armed man before falling.

The alleged shooter was captured by waiting police:

Freelance Reuters journalist Lindsey Wasson captured a picture of the alleged shooter:

Sorry it's not a great image– had barely stepped to a dirty window when this happened, but here is one image of the man brandishing a gun after shooting one man below in the arm. Shooter was wearing an ironworkers hoodie. Victim is in stable condition. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/aGWGvnLbO8 — Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) June 8, 2020

Wasson reported that a man with a cane was seen on the ground after police and members of the National Guard rushed a protest barricade at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle:

A man clutches a cane after law enforcement deployed more blast balls to disperse protesters in #Seattle on Capitol Hill. #seattleprotests for @reuterspictures pic.twitter.com/GsCkpl4VKi — Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) June 8, 2020

More information will be posted as this story develops.

