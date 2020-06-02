WATCH: Macy’s at Herald Square Is Looted in New York City

Macy’s famous flagship store at Herald Square in New York City has been looted.

Videos show swarms of looters at the entrance to the store as looting continued throughout major cities in the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd. You can see videos from the Macy’s NYC looting throughout this article.

According to Fox News, police struggled to control an “overwhelming crowd” that showed up despite an 11 p.m. curfew in New York City. One video showed police arresting suspected looters.

Cops running into Macy's at Herald Square as it was being looted. Hundreds of looters and rioters here with absolutely no concerns about cops being here pic.twitter.com/NItOU7POiL — Rachel Olding (@rachelolding) June 2, 2020

“Roving groups” of looters were striking different shops throughout the city, Fox News reported. “The doors of Macy’s flagship Manhattan store were breached. Police pulled two handcuffed men out and put them in a van,” the Associated Press reported.

The Mayor Called Looters’ Actions ‘Unacceptable’

Swarms of people trying to break in and loot Macy’s. NYC curfew won’t be stopping them tonight… #NYCRiots #nycprotest pic.twitter.com/K8aLDIsAKz — Daniel McCarter (@DanielMcCarter) June 2, 2020

“Just left Barclays Center. Situation there pretty calm. Now going back to Midtown. Protesters were overwhelmingly peaceful today + cops respected their right to speak out. But some people tonight had nothing to do with the cause + stole + damaged instead. That we won’t allow,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter.

New York Police Make Arrests As Looters Hit Iconic Macy's Store | The 11th Hour | MSNBCMSNBC's Chris Jansing joins to discuss the what's happening on the ground in New York City as the nation's largest metropolitan area is put under a curfew for the first time since unrest broke out across the nation. Aired on 6/1/2020.

The mayor added, “We support peaceful protest in this city. But right now it’s time to go home. Some people are out tonight not to protest but to destroy property and hurt others — and those people are being arrested. Their actions are unacceptable and we won’t allow them in our city.”

According to de Blasio: “These protests have power and meaning. But as the night wears on we are seeing groups use them to incite violence and destroy property. Our first priority is keeping people safe, so I’m extending the curfew to Tuesday. It will begin at 8pm.”

Riots in New York : Rioters are currently looting Macy's in #Manhattan…..pic.twitter.com/QE6h6dMjGW — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) June 2, 2020

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also drew a line between peaceful protest and looting, writing, “There are justified peaceful protests across the state tonight. But there are also people criminally exploiting this pain and this moment. We will not tolerate it.” Earlier in the day, he called out the president, writing, “The president is calling out the American military against American citizens. He used the military to push out a peaceful protest so he could have a photo op at a church. It’s all just a reality TV show for this president. Shameful.”

#BREAKING: 3 people arrested during looting incident at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York 🎥 Joe Marino

[Special Report] pic.twitter.com/gMPzmVxG0Z — The Coronavirus Gazette (@COVIDGazette) June 2, 2020

Smaller businesses near Macy’s were also looted, including a souvenir store:

This souvenir store near Macy’s in Manhattan was one of many to get hit in New York tonight. pic.twitter.com/zsNpEQk0aa — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) June 2, 2020

NYPD’s police commissioner wrote, Commissioner Shea wrote, “We MUST stop the anti-police rhetoric that is fueling these senseless attacks. We MUST also come together and hear each other, work together and move forward ….TOGETHER.”

The protests and riots, and, in many cities also looting, have broken out for days since a Minneapolis police officer restrained Floyd, in actions captured in a viral video, with a knee to his neck. Floyd died, and the officer has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers who were also at the scene were fired, as was the charged officer. The unrest started in Minneapolis but has now spread to major cities across the U.S.

