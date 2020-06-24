WATCH: Man Walks Around With Knife in His Head in Harlem, NY

On June 23, a video went viral on social media showing a man walking around with a knife sticking out of his head. The shocking video was filmed in East Harlem, at East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue, around noon on Tuesday. The video was shared on Twitter and it shows the man, who has so far remained unidentified, walking around and talking to bystanders while his shirt is covered in blood and a knife is in his head.

The video is available below. Warning: the video is graphic and may disturb some viewers.

This happen on 125 Zombie Land…Real Life Walkers out here pic.twitter.com/XRp7SiaSZg — W I L L I A M 🤓 (@Iam_WiLL_) June 23, 2020

The New York Post reported that the 36-year-old man is currently in stable condition at Harlem Hospital. One reporter added on Twitter that the police said “It didn’t penetrate his skull.” Heavy reached out to the NYPD for more information but did not immediately hear back.

Cops Said the Dispute Was Between 3 Individuals & No Arrests Have Been Made

Many witnesses told the Post that the incident occurred as a result of a domestic dispute between the victim and a woman. They said the man “roughed up” the woman and she struck him with the knife in retaliation, the Post reported.

However, the NYPD stated that there were three people involved and the victim and the woman were actually on the same side. The police told the Post another man slashed the 34-year-old woman across the cheek then struck the victim in the head with the knife before running away from the scene.

Many witnesses spoke to the media after the bloody dispute. A security guard working at a nearby pharmacy saw the attack and said, “I’m traumatized from seeing that. It looks like a scene out of a freaking movie.”

Another witness said, “He looked like he didn’t even feel it. The guy was refusing to go inside the ambulance.” A picture of the man receiving treatment from paramedics on the scene was shared by reporter Shawn Cohen:

Source just sent me this photo from inside the ambulance. No, EMTs don’t get paid enough, @JoeBorelliNYC pic.twitter.com/lSXUaptogx — Shawn Cohen (@spccohen) June 24, 2020

The NYPD is still investigating the incident and has not identified the suspect, Daily Mail reported. The department also confirmed that the woman is in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

An NYPD Union President Posted the Video & Said the Politicians ‘Lost Control’ of NYC

NYC politicians have lost control of the city. One day a homeless man is set on fire in Manhattan another day a man is knifed in the head, all on the heels of 125 shootings in one month. ⁦@NYCMayor⁩ ⁦⁦@CoreyinNYC⁩ Take a bow you created this, now own it. pic.twitter.com/UqtDVHcuc3 — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 23, 2020

Ed Mullins, the president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, posted the video on Tuesday. The trade union, which consists of about 13,000 active and retired NYPD sergeants, wrote: “NYC politicians have lost control of the city. One day a homeless man is set on fire in Manhattan another day a man is knifed in the head, all on the heels of 125 shootings in one month. ⁦@NYCMayor⁦ @CoreyinNYC Take a bow you created this, now own it.”

Mullins specifically pointed the finger at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Johnson, the New York City Council Speaker.

The NYPD has been looking into a spike of shootings that occurred in New York City over Father’s Day weekend. The Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael LiPetri told the Post on Monday that there were 125 shooting incidents in the city since the start of June, the most seen since June 1996. De Blasio said in a press briefing that Father’s Day weekend saw 28 shootings with 38 victims over 72 hours.

