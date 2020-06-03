NYPD Trapped Protesters On The Manhattan Bridge

Protesters who were marching from Brooklyn to Manhattan last night (June 2) were met with a surprise once they reached the Manhattan bridge.

During their march, almost 1,000 protesters arrived at the Manhattan Bridge after New York City’s 8:00 p.m curfew, so they were met by New York Police Department officers. The officers barricaded the protesters on the bridge and did not let them exit onto Manhattan, PIX11 reports. Even though protesters who were tweeting claimed that protesters who tried to exit on the other side of the bridge into Brooklyn were also blocked by police officers, the Mayor’s Office said that isn’t true.

Communications Director Wiley Norvell for the Mayor’s Office tweeted that only the Manhattan side of the bridge was blocked.

“Clarification on what unfolded here. Police presence on both sides of the bridge, but only the Manhattan side was ever blocked off,” Norvell tweeted. “After attempting to cross into Manhattan but halted by police on that side, the group ultimately dispersed back over to Brooklyn where they are now.”

The protesters had an one-hour standoff with officers according to WCBS 880.

Protesters exited off the bridge on the Brooklyn side around 11:00 p.m.