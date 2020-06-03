George Floyd Protests Expected to Cause a Resurgence of Coronavirus Cases Soon, Experts Say

For nearly three months, Americans and people around the world have been staying home, social distancing, avoiding crowds, diligently washing hands and not touching their faces, all in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For the last week, much of that has been abandoned as crowds stand together night after night in protest in reaction to a black man being killed by a white police officer on May 25. The needless death of George Floyd that was caught on video and shared across the internet sparked an uprising of demonstrators seeking justice and change.

Now Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told Politico that he expects a new wave of coronavirus to hit soon since so many people have been gathering in large groups.

Adams told Politico, “Based on the way the disease spreads, there is every reason to expect that we will see new clusters and potentially new outbreaks moving forward.

Chanting, Yelling and Being Close to Others for Long Periods of Time Are Ways the Virus Spreads

That’s because the virus is expelled from respiratory droplets that come out when people cough, yell, chant, sing or sneeze. Inherent to most protests is yelling and chanting in large groups together. Less inherent in all protests are smoke bombs and tear gas can that cause people to cough. Burning, watery eyes from those crowd control measures mean people are likely going to rub their eyes, another possible way to transmit coronavirus.

Epidemiologist Bob Bednarczyk at Emory University told CNBC, “I am very concerned about the use of tear gas to break up these protests,” he said. “When there is a respiratory disease pandemic occurring, the use of a chemical that causes people to cough violently can lead to more spread of disease.”

Mark Shrime, a public-health researcher at Harvard, told The Atlantic, “I don’t think there’s a question of whether there will be spikes in cases in 10 to 14 days. With so many protests happening, that are getting so much bigger, I don’t think it’s a question of if, but when and where.”

A Minnesota National Guard Member Tested Positive for COVID-19 & The Agency Told CNBC That They Will be Testing All of Their 7,000 Deployed Service Members for the Virus as a Result of the Positive Case

Minnesota National Guard Spokesman Scott Hawks told CNBC,

We have made efforts to wear masks and to encourage social distancing where possible, however when you create a line to protect people or buildings you are shoulder to shoulder. These are the required risks that we accept when in uniform to keep the public safe and restore peace and order.

Nine other service members are showing symptoms of COVID-19 according to the agency.

It is not known how much interaction the infected service member had with the public during the protests or with colleagues. It is also unknown when the person tested positive.

According to MinnPost, health officials in Minnesota are “working on guidance encouraging everyone who has attended protests or other mass gatherings over the last week to get tested for COVID-19, since they could be at risk of infection. That will include people who feel ill or have no symptoms.”

The state epidemiologist Ruth Lynfield, told the MinnPost that wearing masks does help, and the outdoor nature of the protests also decrease risk the virus spreading, but with so many other factors at play with the chanting and yelling, coughing and being in close proximity with large crowds still poses a danger of COVID-19 spreading.

