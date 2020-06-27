WATCH: Trader Joe’s ‘Karen’ Refuses to Wear Mask, ‘I Have a Breathing Problem!’

Video of a woman dubbed “Karen” flipping out over having to wear a mask at Trader Joe’s in North Hollywood, California went viral on Twitter. While visiting the grocery store, this woman felt it was her right to go maskless while shopping, and defended herself by citing medical issues. “I have a breathing problem!” she yells.

In the video, which has been viewed over 2.5 million times, the woman refused to put on a mask, despite the recent spike in COVID-19 patients in Los Angeles County, and said that this requirement was nothing more than a Democratic conspiracy.

Opening day at Trader Joe's in North Hollywood, Ca. Karen is mad she was mask shamed…

The incident took place on the opening day of the new Trader Joe’s location in North Hollywood on Friday, June 26, around 5:30 p.m. In the video, the woman can be heard yelling, “You think this okay?!” while smashing her empty basket to the ground. Focusing her anger on the employee asking her to wear a mask, Karen screams, “You f***ing b****! Democratic pigs! All of you!”

While exiting the grocery story, Karen noticed that she was being filmed. She looks right into the camera and plays the victim card. She yells, “That man harassed me for not wearing a mask!”

As the video went viral a Twitter member commented that her friends was at the store during the incident and insinuated that Karen wanted to cause a scene. She tweeted, “My friend John also saw this happening. She did it on purpose to cause a scene. [Karen] waited for an hour outside with a mask on so she could go inside and wait to get kicked out. She was walking around, put nothing in her basket, waiting for her 15 minutes.”

According to this Twitter member’s friend, Karen also yelled at everyone in the store on her way out, “You’re all brainwashed sheep! and “worthless Unamerican f***s.”

Twitter Members Expressed Compassion for Trader Joe’s Employees Who Had to Deal With ‘Karen’

Sure Bebe Karen. It sounds more like your doctor may have diagnosed you with white privilegitis. Signs and symptoms include but are not limited to: screaming at the top of your lungs in Trader Joes after being asked to put on a mask, asking for the manager and bedazzled shirts.



In response to the video, users online felt bad for Trader Joe’s employees who have to deal with unruly customers. One Twitter member wrote, “Trader Joes employees deserve hazard pay if they have to deal with these Karens. It’s not worth their mental health, let alone physical health, to deal with this bs.”

Another user online tweeted, “She cares enough about her own health to shop at Trader Joe’s, but not enough about any one else’s to cover her dumb face. We are reaching peak entitlement.”

This Is Not the First ‘Karen’ To Go Viral Over Their Refusal To A Wear Mask In California

Ventura County Board of Supervisors meeting. #shesings

Before Trader Joe’s “Karen” went viral, video of die-hard Donald Trump supporter Deborah Baber’s impassioned speech to the Ventura County Board of Supervisors on June 16 went viral on Twitter. Dubbed as “Ventura County Karen,” the clip of Baber singing “God Bless America” and saying she refuses to wear a mask because she is “not a terrorist” and “not a sex slave” has been viewed over a million times.

“I am not into sadomasochism and bondage. I am not a burglar. I am not a pandering politician like we see here, and here, and here,” she said, pointing at the board members individually. “I am a proud Trump Republican — TRUMP Republican — yearning to be free again. Who are you? Victim or victor?”

Holding up a Trump 2020 campaign sign, Baber said, “If you are offended by anything I have said, by the masses of people, then I am offended by the masses of people who don’t question your wholesale slaughter of our constitutional and inalienable rights. Shame on all of you. Let liberty ring!” Baber then rang a bell and sang “God Bless America.”

