WATCH: Trump Tweets ‘Racist Baby’ Video To Slam Fake News

Donald Trump tweeted out a fake meme video on Thursday to take down the “fake news” media on Thursday. The video, created by pro-Trump comedian Carpe Donktum, starts out showing a black toddler running away from a white toddler. While scary, suspenseful music plays in the background, the CNN ticker tape reads, “Breaking News: Terrified Toddler Runs From Racist Baby.”

The next headline on the video reads, “Racist Baby Probably A Trump Voter,” before the screen cuts to black and writes in text: “WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED.” The two toddlers once again appear on the screen, but there’s happy music playing in the background this time.

The video appears to show what happened just before viewers saw the black toddler running form the white toddler, and they’re seen running toward each other for a big hug. After they embrace, they share joy over the white boy’s toy and then start running in joy down the street, which is the same scene that opened the video but in a much different context.

The video closes with another fade to black to show text that reads: “AMERICA IS NOT THE PROBLEM. FAKE NEWS IS. IF YOU SEE SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING.”

“ONLY YOU CAN PREVENT FAKE NEWS DUMPSTER FIRES,” flashes on the screen before the video comes to an end.

CNN Actually Did Report On the Viral Video Starring Toddlers Maxwell & Finnegan in 2019

In 2019, CNN did actually report on the two toddlers’ hugging in the viral video, and it was nothing but a positive write up.

The video, which was originally posted on Facebook, stars Maxwell, who was a 26-month-old at the time, and Finnegan, a 27-month-old, who have been friends for nearly a year. CNN’s article read, “It was pure joy at first sight. Two toddlers, one black and one white, saw each other on the streets of New York. Instantly they both ran to each other to give the biggest hug like true best friends do.”

CNN’s affiliate WPIX spoke with Maxwell’s dad, Michael Cisneros. “They just took off toward each other and I just got my phone out as quickly as possible, and just tried to record it,” Cisneros said. “They are just too cute together.

“The reason that it’s getting attention [is] because it is with a little black boy and a little white boy,” Cisneros continued. “But if it can change someone’s mind, you know, or just change their view on things, then it’s totally worth it.”

Carpe Donktum Has Created Numerous Viral Videos That Attack CNN & Liberals Over the Years

Carpe Dunktam has been creating pro-Trump and anti-liberal meme videos for years, and numerous times, Trump has shared these controversial videos on his official Twitter page. In an interview with FOX News, Donktum said that before Trump became president, he was only casually following politics.

“I have always been interested in politics and I have voted in every single election since I was first eligible in 2000,” Donktum said. “I would say that my political activity was very limited before 2015, and went up exponentially after Donald Trump entered the race.”

As for how Dunktam got started in the world of right-wing memes, he said that while he was always interested in Internet memes, he started taking it more seriously in 2017.

I had been dabbling with image creation and photoshop during the campaign and I decided to branch out into video creation. My very first video was a parody of the Pokemon Go launch trailer called Strawman Go. Immediately after that, I began working on a video I ended up calling “The Madman Maestro,” which I finished just a few days before President Trump posted the now infamous WWE Wrestling GIF. The video I made was a classic Bugs Bunny video where he trolled an opera singer, eventually making him hold a note until the building collapsed. I replaced Bugs with Donald Trump. I was shocked that CNN tried to ruin that poor guy’s life and it spurred me to double my efforts. I went back and re-edited the Madman Maestro to include a CNN bowtie and MSM underpants.

