When Is the Next Solar Eclipse Visible in the U.S.?

Tonight is an annular “ring of fire” solar eclipse that’s visible in some parts of the world, but not the United States. You’re likely wondering when you’ll be able to watch the next solar eclipse in the United States. Find out more here.

The Next Total Solar Eclipse in the U.S. Won’t Happen Until April 8, 2024, But an Annular One Can Be Seen in 2023

The next total solar eclipse is December 14, 2020, but that one won’t be visible in the U.S. either. It will be visible from Chile and Argentina. Another total eclipse will happen on December 4, 2021, but that also won’t be visible in the U.S. It will be an unusual eclipse, with totality moving from east to west across Antarctica. Most eclipses move from west to east.

The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. won’t happen until April 8, 2024. This one will have a line of totality crossing Texas, through the Midwest, and over Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo NY, over New England, and passing over Maine and New Brunswick, Canada. This will also be the first total solar eclipse visible in Mexico since 1991.

Meanwhile, we won’t see the next coast-to-coast solar eclipse in the U.S. until August 12, 2045.

There will be an annular solar eclipse in the U.S. on October 14, 2023. This occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, and the moon’s diameter appears smaller than the sun’s, blocking most but not all of the sun’s light. This makes the sun look like a ring around the moon. So, it’s basically what we’re seeing in another part of the world tonight, but it will be visible in parts of the U.S. on October 14, 2023.

Lunar Eclipse Schedules

In a lunar eclipse, the Earth is between the moon and the sun, and all three objects are in perfect alignment, as NASA explains. Therefore, the earth is creating a shadow on the moon’s surface, making it turn red. The lunar eclipse can only happen when there’s a full moon, but it doesn’t happen every time there’s a full moon, notes EarthSky.

The next penumbral lunar eclipse is July 4-5, 2020, where the moon turns slightly darker than normal in parts of North and South America and Africa.

Another penumbral lunar eclipse will happen on November 29-30.

The next major total lunar eclipse in the U.S. is taking place on May 26, 2021. This will be visible in Australia, parts of the western U.S., western South America, or South-East Asia.

Another full lunar eclipse in the U.S. won’t happen until May 15-16, 2022. This will be visible from North and South America, Europe, Africa, and parts of Asia. This is a major lunar eclipse known as a Blood Moon.

Full solar eclipses and blood moon lunar eclipses are rare events. Even though the next ones won’t happen for quite some time, you’ll probably want to go ahead and mark your calendars now. You may want to make sure you have time to plan ahead and get into a great location where you can view the eclipses in all their beauty. Don’t forget to wear safety glasses for the solar eclipses.

