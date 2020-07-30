Alika Crew: Orthodontist Accused of Stabbing Ex-Fiance’s Girlfriend

Alika Crew is a Connecticut orthodontist accused of stabbing her ex-fiance’s girlfriend and then posing as a medic when police arrived.

The 41-year-old is facing charges of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a class B felony, the Westchester County District Attorney’s office announced.

Police claim Crew hid in the back of the victim’s car on the morning of July 28 in New Rochelle, New York before stabbing her in the neck while she was driving, the New York Post reported.

Crew was found by authorities “rendering medical aid” to the 30-year-old victim, who suffered from a “deep puncture wound” on the left side of her neck, according to a press release obtained by the Post.

“Also located at the scene was Alika Crew aged 41 of this city who was rendering medical aid to the victim and claimed to be a Good Samaritan,” New Rochelle Capt. Cosmo Costa said in the statement, the outlet reported.

“The victim advised officers that the female rendering aid was in fact her assailant and that she had been stabbed,” she added. “It was also determined that the suspect’s ex-fiancé is the current boyfriend of the victim.”

Crew was arraigned on July 28 with a bail set at $250,000, the District Attorney’s office said.

Her next court date is scheduled for August 19.

Heavy has reached out to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and is awaiting a response.

1. Crew Works Out of a Dental Office in Stamford, Connecticut

According to the Stein Medical Group, Crew works as an orthodontist at its Stamford location.

“Our orthodontist Alika Crew strives to improve the lives of her patients by creating beautiful, healthy smiles,” its website reads.

Her bio indicates that she earned a bachelor’s degree from Brown University and a dental degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

“She continued her post-doctoral dental education with a residency in orthodontics at Case Western Reserve University, where she also earned a Master’s degree in the science of dentistry,” the page claims.

2. Police Say Crew is a New Rochelle Resident

City of New Rochelle Building Bureau records obtained by Talk of the Sound show that Crew owned a house at 102 Ward Drive — around the corner of Hillandale Drive — in New Rochelle.

She “purchased a New Rochelle split-level for $800,000 18 months ago,” CBS New York reported.

On July 28, police were dispatched around 6 a.m. on a medical emergency to a location on Hillandale Drive near the 41-year-old’s home, according to the station.

The victim quickly identified Crew as a New Rochelle resident, CBS New York added.

3. Crew Comes From a Family of High-Achievers

Crew’s Facebook page claims she is from Columbia, Maryland. According to CBS New York, she comes from a family of “high-achievers.”

The station reported that Crew’s mother is a retired principal while her father is a “renowned historian with the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.”

Her brother is also a dentist, the outlet added.

4. Neighbors Describe Crew as a ‘Really Sweet Person’

An anonymous neighbor told CBS New York that news of Crew’s arrest came as a shock.

“Alika was a really sweet person. She seemed kind and nice and spoke to everyone, and we’re just shocked and just praying for her,” the neighbor said to the station.

On Zocdoc.com, a website that allows clients to review medical professionals, Crew has a 4.67 star rating.

“Dr. Crew is the best. I have referred so many people to her and everyone raves about her. She is always on time and you never feel rushed,” one user wrote. “She is kind, personable and makes beautiful smiles.”

5. Crew Was Still Living With Her Ex-Fiance

According to New Rochelle police, 35-year-old Kurtz Howell is Crew’s former partner, CBS New York reported.

Howell, who neighbors say worked as a Corrections Officer at Rikers Island, lived in the same house with his ex-fiancee, Talk of the Sound disclosed.

The victim spent the night at the house before the attack, the outlet added.

Police say Crew had duct tape and rubber gloves as she hid in the victim’s car before the attack, CBS New York continued.

