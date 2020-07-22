Charles Evers, Medgar Evers’ Brother, Dead: Civil Rights Icon Dies at 97

Charles Evers, a civil rights icon and brother of the slain Medgar Evers, died at 97 on the morning of July 22, according to WLBT.

The activist died “surrounded by family” in his Rankin County, Mississippi home, the station continued. The Rankin County Coroner confirmed Evers’ death with the outlet.

Rest In Peace, Charles Evers. He was a civil rights leader and a true friend to me and so many Mississippians. His memory will always be cherished and honored. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) July 22, 2020

According to the Clarion Ledger, Evers was the first black mayor of a Mississippi town or city since Reconstruction. He was elected as the mayor of Fayette in 1969.

The Margaret Walker Center is deeply saddened by the passing of WWII veteran and civil rights activists Charles Evers this morning. Like his younger Medgar Evers, his legacy will live on in all the people his work has impacted throughout Mississippi and beyond. pic.twitter.com/m3beG2fsdm — Margaret Walker (@MWalkerCenter) July 22, 2020

He later ran for governor and senator before becoming the host of a radio show following the end of his political career, WLBT added.

Here’s what you need to know:

After his Brother was Assassinated in 1963, Evers Became the State NAACP Field Secretary

According to the Daily Beast, Evers led several boycotts and marches through his role in the NAACP.

In 1978, he ran for a seat in the U.S. Senate as an independent. He lost the election to Republican Thad Cochran.

READ NEXT: COVID-19 Study: 3 Simple Steps Could Stop Most of the Pandemic