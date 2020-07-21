17 Best Items for People Who Hate Housework/Chores

A sample was provided for an honest review

Save time and energy with the Tineco iFLOOR3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner. It can both vacuum and wash your floors at the same time. The machine also cleans a variety of floors, including wood, tile, vinyl, marble, linoleum, and laminate. The powerful suction is driven by a brushless digital motor to clean sticky messes like spilled cereal and milk, while also being ultra quiet. The vacuum is also lightweight and cordless, so it’s easy to maneuver into corners and up and down stairs.

With the click of a button, you can activate the self-cleaning function, and the machine will automatically engage detergent and fresh water to clean the brush roller and tubes. This allows you to keep your hands clean. Both the self-cleaning and charging are done on the compact docking station, so there’s no mess on your floors. There’s also a digital interface, which displays such information as the battery indicator and self-cleaning icon. The interface also displays when the brush roller is tangled or when the water tank is empty.