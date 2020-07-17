COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: Here’s Who Didn’t Get One & Why

A new study estimates that millions of Americans didn’t get the first COVID-19 stimulus check payment, and there was a racial and income disparity with who missed out.

In July 2020, the Urban Institute released the results of a May tracking survey on coronavirus. You can read it in full here.

“Nearly 7 in 10 adults reported that their families received the economic impact payment as of mid-to-late May 2020, but there were significant disparities by income, race/ethnicity, and family citizenship status in payment receipt,” the study found.

According to the study, 27% of those surveyed reported not receiving the payment.

The CARES Act authorized the IRS to make economic impact payments of up to $1,200 to adults who met income guidelines (up to $2,400 for married couples filing income tax returns jointly). People received $500 for each child under 17 who qualified.

The study says that the IRS sent the first stimulus checks out between April 10 and June 3 to all 159 million people “for whom it had the necessary information on file.” However, the study says, some experts “estimate that 12 million eligible people who are not required to file income tax returns were at risk of not getting the payments – in many cases, because they have difficulty applying for the payment or are not aware that they are even eligible to receive it.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Poorer People Were Less Likely to Get Their Stimulus Checks & a Racial Disparity Was Also Found

In the study, 69.7 percent of adults reported that their family had received the economy impact payments as of mid-to-late May 2020. But poorer people were less likely to do so.

For example, only 58.6% percent of adults with incomes below the federal poverty level said they received the payments. That compared to 77.5% of adults with incomes between 100 and 600 percent of the federal poverty limit.

Similarly, 73.7% of white adults received the payment, compared with 68.6 percent of Black adults and 63.7% of Hispanic adults. Only 54.1% of Hispanic adults “in families with noncitizens reported receiving the payment.”

Thirty-eight percent didn’t file an income tax return for 2018 or 2019 and were not receiving Social Security benefits. “They would likely need to provide information through the IRS web portal to receive the payment,” the study notes.

Lack of Internet Access & Bank Accounts Prevented Some People From Accessing Their Checks

Internet access was an issue. Some of those who didn’t file the necessary returns reported not having Internet access at home. Another issue: only 45.4% of people who didn’t get their checks had bank accounts.

“These nonrecipients face multiple obstacles to receiving timely payments,” says the study.

The study offers some ideas for a second stimulus check round:

Can payments be made even more rapidly to people outside the tax system during the next economic downturn? One approach would be to channel assistance through the government agencies with whom eligible people have the most contact. The IRS could channel assistance to people who file tax returns, and other agencies (e.g., those that administer Medicaid and food assistance programs) could do so for nonfilers. But developing a multipronged approach to providing cash payments during downturns and other temporary crises requires a long-term investment in an infrastructure that can facilitate the flow of information between the IRS and federal and state government agencies. This approach, moreover, still would not provide an avenue for reaching people with little or no connection to government agencies. They neither file tax returns nor receive Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or other types of government assistance.

A second stimulus check has not yet been approved. The Democratic-controlled House did approve one, but the plan must get through the Republican-controlled Senate, which is planning to take up a second stimulus package during the third week of July. Top GOP leaders have recently indicated support for a second stimulus package, and perhaps a second stimulus check, but it might be a lower amount than before, perhaps with a lower income cap to qualify. President Donald Trump has voiced support for a second stimulus package.

