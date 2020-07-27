WATCH: Hurricane Hanna Appears to Knock Over Part of Mexico Border Wall

A video went viral which claimed to show a section of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico collapsing under strong winds caused by Hurricane Hanna. A video of the moment the wall collapsed was posted to Twitter by Yadith Valdez and the video has since gained over 4.6 million views. However, other Twitter users pointed out that the video may not be showing the border wall toppling during this hurricane.

The video in question is available below:

Y pooess asi, “Hanna” derribó parte del muro fronterizo que se construye entre Estados Unidos y México. Para la furia de la naturaleza, no existen fronteras. 🇲🇽🇺🇸… pic.twitter.com/N3BxTadRhh — Yadith Valdez (@yadithvaldez) July 26, 2020

Hanna is now considered a tropical depression after making landfall as a hurricane in Southern Texas along the Gulf Coast. The latest advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center indicates that far southeast Texas and northeast Mexico could experience heavy rain and dangerous flash flooding. The maximum sustained winds as per the 4 p.m. CT update were at around 35 mph with some stronger gusts.

There Are Some Doubts About the Authenticity of the Video & It May Not Be Recent Footage

The post did not indicate which section of the wall would have collapsed, but a local news article from Debate wrote that it occurred between Texas and the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, near Ciudad Camargo. The video shows a few workers in high-visibility vests and hard hats watching as a section of the wall collapses under heavy rain and wind.

However, Nick Miroff, a Washington Post reporter, wrote that Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officials indicated that the video is not showing border wall panels toppling in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. Miroff wrote, “Unclear where it was filmed, but based on desert terrain, daytime recording and style of bollards, I’m guessing these are images of a monsoon out west, prob Arizona.”

The video being widely shared of border wall panels falling over is not from RGV, a CBP official tells me. Unclear where it was filmed, but based on desert terrain, daytime recording and style of bollards, I’m guessing these are images of a monsoon out west, prob Arizona. — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) July 26, 2020

Heavy reached out to CBP for more information but did not immediately hear back.

READ NEXT: Cathy Areu: Former Fox News Guest Accuses Hosts of Sexual Harassment